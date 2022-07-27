The spirit of nationalism is missing, sadly

India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence). The big question is why the nation is not yet charged with the kind of patriotism and spirit of nationalism though August 15 is hardly 20 days away?

The Prime Minister had launched year-long programme one year back and had urged all states to take up series of celebrations. But somehow, the spirit has been missing. No state seems to have taken it up on mission mode. On the other hand it appears that that our politicians ruling different states have given a political colour to the celebrations which are meant to tell the youth about the importance of Independence and how the leaders of those days men and women sacrificed everything which had enabled us to be what we are today.

In fact, when the Chief Ministers of every state deliver their speech on Independence Day, they should stop mentioning the freebies they are distributing in the name of welfare measures, the reading out the list of welfare schemes and patting their own backs. They should start recalling the Independence movement, the sacrifices made by leaders with special reference to freedom fighters of their respective states. But unfortunately, this does not happen.

It was also sad to see that the 23rd Kargil War anniversary was also not given the due importance it should get. If this is the attitude of the political executive how can they create nationalism and patriotism? Can't we keep politics away for at least a day and create an atmosphere where people will start thinking about our Independence struggle and the subsequent wars and how the army Jawans had laid down their lives for the nation.

The present generation does not even know what Kargil War was and what were the challenges the armed forces had to encounter. It is really unfortunate that no one even mentions about the important events like Kargil War and pays tributes to the Jawans of the country at least once a year.

It is not enough to place a wreath at their memorials. The law makers should first educate themselves about Kargil War and why Vijay Diwas should be observed every year on July 26. Along with them, educational institutions should also realise that they have greater responsibility to create sense of nationalism and patriotism.

The Kargil War took place in 1999 on 8 May, when Pakistani forces and Kashmiri militants were detected at top of the Kargil ridges. There were three major phases in the Kargil War: First, in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir, Pakistan captured various strategic high points. Second, India responded by first capturing strategic transportation routes and third military pushing Pakistani forces back across the Line of Control.

It was a challenge for the armed forces as the terrain over there was extremely rugged and during winter the area being covered with snow due to heavy snowfall which makes movement almost impossible. The only mountain pass that was connecting the Kargil area to the Kashmir Valley, Zoji La, basically opens by the end of May or the beginning of June. The fire power exhibited by Indian Army, it is said was something which was not witnessed anywhere after second world war.

Ground troops were supported by the Air Force which carried out about 5,000 sorties. Over 500 officers of armed forces laid down their lives for protecting the nation. It is sad the political participation in paying homage to these Jawans is on a very low key. Let us hope that the political executive and educational institutions will make it up with some measures to rekindle the feeling of nationalism among the youth on this Independence Day.