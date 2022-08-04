Three-dimensional poll battle in TS?

Political fever in Telangana is fast picking up. Leaders in every party are making quick calculations about their future. On the other hand, all political parties, TRS, Congress and the BJP have gone hyperactive and are working out strategies to poach the best from other parties and ensure that they have maximum winning horses on their side.

The BJP which has focused its attention to gain foothold in Telangana has launched its Operation Akarsh. The former minister Eatala Rajender and D K Aruna have been given the responsibility to poach important leaders from other parties. The Congress party is making all out efforts to unite the Reddy community and is trying to get some leaders from other parties.

It had succeeded to some extent in uniting the Reddys in Nalgonda district but still have a long way to go before this effort gets converted into votes. With the tug of war on, Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy who had been representing Munugode constituency has quit Congress and is set to join BJP. The saffron party wants to give an impression that their juggernaut is rolling fast enough to come to power, though the fact is that they are still at the foothills.

The Congress reacted by burning his effigies in Munugode which appeared to be more of a panic reaction. The TRS too is making fast moves and is looking for those who can be poached from Congress and BJP so that it will make the ticket aspirants feel that the pink party has greater chances of getting back into the driving seat.

Amidst this scenario Pradeep Rao, brother of Minister for Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and the Khammam district strongman Tummala Nageswara Rao have made certain comments which indicate that they too are likely to jump over to BJP. Tummala as he is popularly known in the district remarked that soon there would be a thunderbolt and he also said that elections could come anytime and hence his cadre should be geared up to meet the challenges. Pradeep Rao also indicated that he too was looking for greener pastures.

All these developments have raised the political heat on the eve of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. What is happening in the state is nothing short of game of chess. Moves, counter moves are on who will say 'check' remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, this time it is going to be a strong, three-cornered fight in the state. Titans from the pink, saffron and tricolour parties (TRS,BJP and Congress) will be clashing head on.