Time running out for world to stop war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet that the world should stop the aggressor as soon as possible. In another tweet, he expressed his grief and outrage over the current situation in his country after Russia bombed a TV tower in Kyiv, killing at least five people.

Zelenskyy said history is repeating and the "world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…" Russia apparently wants to show something to his people as it has been 10 days since the war began. Putin needs to tell his people that they have captured one or two big cities. That is why Russian forces have been shelling Mariupol with various weapons continuously for 12 hours. Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, on the unified TV and radio broadcast of the Ukrainian media, said, "We have been flattened non-stop for 12 hours. The racist-fascist troops are razing my hometown to the ground." It speaks volumes about the massive invasion that is taking place.

Simultaneously, Russia has launched a special military operation against Kharkiv which has now turned into a ghost city. There have been cruise missile attacks on school, city council building, police headquarters, hospital building and with the situation becoming more and more serious and no one knows what is the next building that would be hit. The civilian death toll is also said to be high.

In view of this, the Indian government pressed the panic button and the embassy has issued an urgent advisory asking Indians to leave Kharkiv within four to five hours of the advisory. There are about 3,500 Indians stranded there. Rockets, missiles are raining on Kharkiv. Still, the world is silent and that makes the situation scarier.

The attempts made by the Indian government asking Russia to facilitate shifting the body of 21-year-old Naveen Shekarappa, provide a green channel for safe exit of Indians via Russian border which is just 40 km from Kharkiv did not succeed though Russia gave an assurance to the Government of

India. The assurance turned out to be just lip service.

There was no commitment on the safety of Indians. This certainly is not the time to blame anyone but certainly some miscalculation has taken place somewhere pushing the lives of Indians into danger in the war zone of Kharkiv. The intensity of firing is high.

Not just that, there are reports that Kremlin wants to declare fugitive former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, who is currently in Minsk, as the President of Ukraine and will take up a special operation, according to Ukrainian intelligence. If the world does not wake up now and try to defuse the situation, the big question that would arise is about the utility of various international bodies such as NATO or UN Security Council. This could prove to be a dangerous precedent.