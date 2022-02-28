Ukraine war implications for India

February 24, Ukrainian cities and airports were attacked by Russian troops with planes and missile launchers. Chernobyl was captured. Oil depots and bridges were damaged. It was a full-scale attack. Citizens are now desperately fighting for their survival and to defend the capital.

Defence experts have called it the "most significant European war in eight decades." There are questions such as why the invasion took place, how the West/NATO would react, and whether this would lead to World War III. Other countries, mostly NATO members, are mulling to provide aid to Ukrainians, with Germany and US already beginning arms supplies and other aid.

Well, while it is still a developing situation, there are many lessons the world should learn from it, more so India and its political leaders. The first and foremost lesson is that our politicians should rise to the occasion and show absolute solidarity with the government of the day in times of crisis. It is interesting to see how Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik was seen holding a Kalashnikov. She said she was very angry because "a crazy dictator" was telling them to leave their country, their town and family. She started organising a resistance group. Inspired by her, more women like beauty queen Anastasiia Lenna are also taking to arms. Not just that, one needs to admire the grit shown by Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky who told US that he needs guns not a ride.

It is time we understand the evolving global situation. Our political executive and political parties which are hiring strategists to come to power should not treat this as something happening somewhere over 5,000 km away. In the recent past, we saw the kind of comments by the opposition on the surgical strike and Galwan conflict. This kind of attitude in matters of defence needs to change and more matured behaviour should be displayed.

In view of strained relations with China and Pakistan and many incidents of violent conflicts with both, Ukraine war should spur India to lay greater emphasis on manufacturing its own weapons as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Secondly, it should incorporate civil defence training and a sort of home guards system in the education system so people can rise to the occasion in times of need. This was part of high school education till a couple of decades back. Merely beefing up schools infra under fancy names, as is the case now, would not help.

On the other hand, a belligerent China posing Ukraine-like threat to Taiwan is a signal for us to steel ourselves to face any subsequent bid by China to make inroads into our territories. If US does not go to Taiwan's aid in the event of China attack, just as it has not sent troops to defend Ukraine, we should strategise to fend for ourselves, not looking for help from other countries to stave off the Chinese threat. Let us hope Russia sees the reason and peace would prevail.

The lesson in this for India is not to be complacent and to evolve suitable strategies. Let us also hope the opposition parties in the country will also become more sensitive to the grave situation and draw lessons to work in nation's interests.