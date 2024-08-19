Vision 2047: Mind what matters, not power politics

Vision 2047 can become a reality only when all political parties stop indulging in narrow and petty politics, as is being witnessed across the country, and learn to be proactive. The focus should be on how to take the country forward not how to pull the carpet from under the feet of the ruling party. Unfortunately, most of the opposition parties feel that their job is to counter the government of the day and feel that it can do nothing good.

This attitude will not help the country in any way. They first need to study how other countries in the world are focusing on infrastructure, education, skill development, research and training. We need to learn many things from countries like Japan and China in terms of discipline and plan to face several challenges which our education system is facing.

First and foremost is all political parties, both ruling and opposition, should jointly focus on improving the basic amenities in government schools if need be under PPP model, restore the old practices like inculcating discipline among students, introduce systems which can teach dignity of labour.

Every government talks of reducing the load of books a student has to carry to school but that does not happen. Each student even at primary level has to carry over 5 kg school bag. When mid-day meals are served, no school has the system of asking the students to pray before eating the food. We don’t have students’ participation in any of the school activities. That is why we are not able to inculcate sense of dignity of labor among them. We don’t give any practical training to them. We are not doing anything to kindle the thought process. This results in lack of research and development when they grow up because their focus is only to get degrees not specialisation.

Another major flaw in our system is low expenditure on education at primary and secondary level and almost zero expenditure on research and development. India spends less than one per cent of its GDP on research and development, which is very low compared to other countries.

Professors have little time for research, curriculum design, and mentoring students due to various reasons. High level of politics in universities is another reason for ignoring research. The researchers, too, face challenges like managing time and meager resources, which limits the scope of research projects. Academic institutions need to remain well-informed about how to use latest tools so that we can have high quality of research.

While countries like Japan and China are spending more money and efforts on R&D, we feel elated in importing that technology. This is something which political parties need to ponder over and work to bring about a turnaround in educational system and see that we compete with the global leaders in research, development and innovations. This would become possible only when the politicians change and become more responsible. Once elections are over, the opposition needs to force the government to bring in reforms in various sectors, and not fight on petty issues or try to pick holes in everything the government does. They should understand that they were removed from power because they failed to deliver. They are still being kept away from power because they could not win back the confidence of people.

Hence, the best way would be: do good work and come back to power. But unfortunately, the time and money is wasted in nitpicking and politicising every issue, stalling discussions and debates and resort to accusations and counter-accusations, hold protests and try to garner media attention.