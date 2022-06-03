War business takes a deadly turn

So the United States, in all its wisdom, officially approved the M142 Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for Ukraine that could strike Russian targets roughly 50 miles. The move has the potential to escalate the conflict to a different unwarranted level. Whatever the Western media might say and whatever pro-American lobbies might argue, the military action of Russia against Ukraine (war as some call it) is only a reaction to the US adventurism in Ukraine.

The Joe Biden-led US is a disaster for the world in every sense. Europe is suffering today not because of Russia but because of the nudge given by the US. Not just the US, but all those countries that have dumped their arsenal in Ukraine so far at the request or blackmail of Zelenskyy, are answerable to the peoples of the world who trusted in their leaderships and elected them to power.

The problem is that the US - thanks to its geographical location - sits pretty and safe from calamities and engineers the catastrophes elsewhere. Where was the need for the US to meddle in Ukraine affairs vis- a- vis Russia? It is no Syria or Iraq or even Afghanistan that it is dealing with. Does it have any compunction at all?

Millions of Ukrainians are suffering today and thousands have died. Recovery of Ukraine will not be possible after the battering it is receiving in the hands of the Russians. Does anyone even know what Zelenskyy is doing with all the weapons and the billions of dollars and Euros being poured into his country? Have the donor countries which promised to stand by Ukraine initially and later modified their promise to the supply of arms and ammunition and money ever ask Ukraine to account for all these supplies?

For that matter, did anyone ask the Syrians and all the groups whom they helped to show the balance sheets? Did the US ask Afghanistan or Pakistan to account for the supplies? Intelligence agencies around the world are tightlipped over these questions. Everyone has prepared highly confidential dossiers and shared those even with their rivals. But the Governments are all tightlipped.

Profit is at the bottom of this war business and as long as their defence lobbies are happy, these western countries do not speak against their clients. Russia-Ukraine conflict provides them a window to display the might of their death-ware. Hence, they don't. The very news of the US approving the M142 HIMARS sale to Ukraine has forced Russia to hold a nuclear drill. That should be warning-enough.

Perhaps, the US is waiting for a bonus deal for the China-Taiwan conflict too. Anyway, Vladimir Putin ordered his Defence minister and the chief of the military to put nuclear deterrent forces in a 'special regime of combat duty'. Putin had accused NATO of making "aggressive statements" against Russia and condemned the West coordinated financial sanctions.

Russia's president had also ordered the Kremlin officials to kick start the nuclear war evacuation drill as he had put the "doomsday" planes including Ilyushin Il-80 Maxdome on standby. Ukraine might need the US military ware to reach Russia but the latter does not require, to reach the NATO countries. Who is exactly itching for the Third World War?