Weak opposition- a misfortune for Telugu States

The biggest problem faced by the two Telugu states is a weak opposition which continues to be a crying baby with negative mind. Once elections are over, the opposition parties should respect the verdict of the people and try to introspect the reasons for their failure, understand what the people want and re-invent themselves in tune with the aspirations and expectations of the people and re-emerge as a force to be reckoned with. But that kind of sportive spirit neither the BRS in Telangana nor the YSRCP in Andhra has been displaying.

The BRS working president K T Rama Rao took to his ‘X’ handle and said that AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appreciated the work of BRS in making Hyderabad as number one state. This is what is called lack of magnanimity not expected from young leaders like him. Not only he some leaders in Congress like Jagga Reddy are also not willing to give any credit to Naidu for what Hyderabad is today. KTR sounded as if it was only BRS which had put Hyderabad on the international map and made it as number one city.

Just to refresh his memory, nothing existed beyond Jubilee Hills check post prior to 1995. It was a city of late Lateef’s where there was no social life. It was more than a village and short of a major city. KTR at that time might have been in his early 20s.

The foundation for modern Hyderabad was laid by Naidu as CM of united Andhra Pradesh. The Hi-Tech city, International airport at Shamshabad and ORR were conceived and works started during TDP regime. Later all successive CMs whether it be Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, K Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy and in the last ten years K Chandrasekhar Rao took it forward and today Hyderabad has gone into auto pilot mode and has become one of the best cities.

Another issue which has become eyesore for BRS in Telangana and YSRCP in Andhra is the first meeting of the two Telugu Chief Ministers Naidu and A Revanth Reddy. People are clear as to what transpired and what was discussed. The meeting took place in a transparent manner in full glare of the cameras. Both sides made it clear that this was a step forward to resolve the issues which the two state governments failed to resolve in the last ten years and they had never displayed the attitude of give and take.

Though there are some critical issues, there are at least 50 out of about 75 issues which can be resolved through talks at the level of officials but the political executive of the two states never allowed them and on the other hand imposed their narrow political ideology and complicated the issues.

The YSRCP leaders who do not understand what irrigation is and the importance of returning five villages located near Bhadrachalam Temple to Telangana feel that this was a trivial issue. It is the misfortune of the people of Andhra to have such opposition leaders. The YSRCP seems to be reading out the script given by BRS chief KCR. It is difficult to accept that BRS and YSRCP have missed the political optics. They perhaps fear that being old associates, Naidu and Revanth together can cause further damage to the political existence aided by BJP. It’s high time these two opposition parties stop being active on social media and be with the people and change according to the situation or else their fear may turn into reality.