WHO should come clean on the origin of coronavirus

The International Council of Jurists has urged the Director General of World Health Organisation to release all scientific and medical information regarding Covid-19 in the light of reports that Coronavirus had originated from a laboratory in Wuhan and not from the `wet market' in Wuhan, hitherto believed by all countries.

Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, President of International Council of Jurists, in a letter to the Director General, WHO, said there was a great sense of anguish and concern over the situation arising in various countries with the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Various scientific, medical and journalistic reports on the origin and spread of this dreaded virus from a laboratory lend credibility to such fears and concerns.

The letter pointed out that 'when the Covid-19 originated, as reported, in a market in the Wuhan Province of China, the world was not informed about the same on time. All the authorities who had a duty to caution the world in advance, did not do so thereby causing immense loss of lives, relationships and properties to millions of people throughout the world. We were very much pained by the indifference of various authorities and lack of concern shown by the WHO during this period'.

The attention of WHO was drawn to a recent Australian news report, a document written by Chinese scientists and health officials before the pandemic in 2015 which states that SARS Corona viruses were a "new era of genetic weapons" that could be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus".

The contents of this report make it clear that the virus is man-made and released from a laboratory and that the Chinese government has further plans to weaponise the same.

The ICJ had already raised the issue on April 3, 2020 with the United Nations Human Rights Council, but there is no tangible result so far in arresting the second wave of the pandemic. Information in this regard which the WHO possesses must be released at once in order to avoid further confusion which is plaguing the efforts of the international fraternity in dealing with the crisis.

This information will not only help the countries to formulate their plan of action and devise the method to fight the pandemic but also help them in eradicating this global menace.

Countries can formulate data and information on Covid-19 and for this the WHO owes moral obligation to release the information in its possession. If the WHO does not part with the required information, it will be failing in its duty and future will not condone this lapse. The release of such information should not be hindered on account of any compromising information pertaining to any nation in particular.

At this juncture, it is also required to be noted that the second wave of Covid-19 spread has wreaked havoc in India even though the Government of India has taken all necessary precautions and acted as per its guidelines. In this regard, it is pertinent to know the exact details as to the origins of the virus. The WHO should release a 'White Paper' to dispel doubts.