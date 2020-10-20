Will Nepal realise what China is up to?

In a fitting lesson to Nepal, China has not only encroached upon the former's sovereign area in the Limi region of Nepal's Humla district, but also has blocked all access of the Nepalese people to it including its officials. It is a lesson to Nepal for trusting China over India. The political situation in Nepal is somewhat precipitous.



In early May, the political crisis had deepened in Nepal and senior leaders of Nepal Communist Party had publicly demanded Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli 's resignation. At the time when political turmoil was on the peak, Oli approached China which is said to have played a significant role in saving his government. Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi held a series of meetings with senior Nepal communist Party leaders and resolved the crisis. She also sought the support of Nepal against an international movement targeting China. Most political analysts agree that it is not Nepal but Oli personally who is behind the developments. Oli has manipulated the UML and MC merger process to capture both posts of Party Chairman and President. While applying one man one post principle for everyone, Oli refused to follow it himself, leading to opposition from other leaders. He also made his close confidant as President.

When there was opposition by Madhav Nepal and Prachanda to his leadership of the Party, Oli approached the Chinese Ambassador for help. Then Chinese Ambassador pressurized Madhav Nepal and Prachanda to back off and save Oli. Now Oli is paying back for this help. However, Oli's silence on Chinese occupation of its territory is beyond any logic.

How would the Prime Minister of a country cede land to the neighbour over a political favour? A team Nepalese of officials and politicians recently visited the border region and confirmed the Chinese encroachment. There were protests in front of the Chinese embassy in Nepal over it sometime back. But, the government preferred ignoring it while fanning opposition to India over Lipulekh, Kalapani etc. by including the areas in its map. Of late, an army post too is established in the area. India has never been the aggressor nor has ever occupied a foreign country's territory.

On the other hand China is known only for that. China has done the same to Bhutan. The less said about the other countries land that China is salami slicing, the better. Nepal should note that it is not just this Humla area that is lost to China. The latter has recently staked a claim to the Everest itself. The ruling Oli government which has been accused of being pro-Chinese denied all allegations of encroachment. It has always used Pakistan against India and now, it is planning to use Nepal against India.

Nepal and India not only share good political friendship, but also people to people contact. India will always be its friend. If Oli is playing a diabolic game, it is time the Nepalese people wake up to the reality in the best interests of their own country.