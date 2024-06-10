With allies in tow, Modi to focus on ‘Sab Ka Vikas’

Modi 3.0 government will face many hurdles. It will be difficult to form the government and satisfy the allies, particularly the TDP and the JD(U). Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not be able to implement big decisions. Allies will seek their pound of flesh. If Modi does not agree to their demands, the NDA will collapse, predict the INDIA bloc, particularly Congress.

As things started taking a concrete shape and the NDA alliance partners changed their political strategies from power sharing to development and gave a free hand to Modi, the Congress said the alliance government would collapse in six months. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it would fall in 15 days.

But Sunday saw how easy it was for Modi 3.0 to form the government when 60+ ministers took oath. There were fresh faces and trusted lieutenants. The regional parties this time opted not for power in the union council of ministers but their priority was to get an assurance of help from the Centre to develop their respective states. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who is a past master at bargaining told Modi he was not keen on the number of ministerial berths at Centre and that his support was unconditional. The only assurance he wanted was flow of funds for putting the state back on track, and take it forward.

During the NDA government led Atal Behari Vajpayee, Naidu decided not to join the government but extracted whatever he wanted for the state by giving outside support. Similarly now, Naidu wanted all-out help since reviving the state economy, creating job opportunities and implementing welfare schemes are the biggest challenges before him once his governance begins in Andhra Pradesh this week. Naidu is one man who believes that it would always be advantageous to have bureaucrats from the state in key positions rather than getting cabinet berths, since it is they who can play a greater role than the ministers in getting funds and clearances for other projects.

That is why like last time, he does not seem to be willing to fall in the trap of the noise which the left parties and the YSRCP are going make once again regarding special status. He has already made it clear to his party leaders that special status was the priority till 2019 but now it is one of the priorities. He is unwilling to react to the demands which political parties will make as they have now got greater freedom to speak. Between 2019 and 2024, none of these leaders raised their voice nor did they have the spine to come on road demanding special status as they were scared of the dictatorial attitude of the YSRCP.

Even Bihar which was promised special status does not appear to be so keen on insisting on it though they have to face Assembly elections next year. Hence to that extent, Modi may have smooth sailing. All that Naidu and Nitish want are funds, funds and funds for development. That appears to be their single point agenda.

One can only hope that the opposition parties which have bounced back with good numbers will not waste the opportunity by blocking the proceedings of Parliament and will allow it function smoothly, discuss and tear into the government whenever they try to bulldoze or come up with not so good policies. Modi Sarkar is back and will be on test. Challenges are big. Let’s hope it will be ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas.’