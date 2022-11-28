Ace Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula And Dhanush's New Project Gets Launched Today

Kollywood's ace actor is all busy with a handful of projects. He recently worked in a Hollywood movie and is now concentrating on Tollywood too. He is presently busy with Venky Atluri's Sir. Being bilingual, there are many expectations on it. Off late, he announced another straight Telugu movie and joined hands with classy filmmaker Sekhar Kammula who beautifully defines love tales. The movie is launched today and the formal pooja ceremony is held in Hyderabad.

The makers shared a few pics of the formal pooja ceremony on their official Twitter page… Take a look!

The Remarkable Moment is here for the Path Breaking Combo🌟 Superstar @dhanushkraja Director @sekharkammula TRILINGUAL FILM Launched today on a Grand Note with a pooja ceremony🪔 FILMING BEGINS SOON ❤️‍🔥#NarayanaDasNarang @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations pic.twitter.com/NfokZrA6Br — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) November 28, 2022

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "The Remarkable Moment is here for the Path Breaking Combo. Superstar @dhanushkraja Director @sekharkammula TRILINGUAL FILM Launched today on a Grand Note with a pooja ceremony. FILMING BEGINS SOON #NarayanaDasNarang @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations".

The movie is tentatively titled as 'Production No. 7' and it will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. The pics showcased Dhanush in full beard and classy appeal.

Speaking about the movie Dhanush also said, "Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this."

This untitled movie is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. Other details regarding the project will be announced soon!

Well, Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan. He will be next seen in Vaathi and Captain Miller movies.