Coolie No 1, Durgavati, Chhalaang, Soorarai Pottru And A Few Other Movies Are Going To Hit The Amazon Prime Platform Soon

Here is another big announcement from Amazon Prime OTT platform. Along with Bollywood's most awaited movies like Coolie No 1, Durgavati and Chhalaang, a few other Tollywood and Kollywood movies will be released on Amazon Primeamid Covid-19 crisis conditions. Along with the release date of the movies, even the makers have dropped the first look posters of the flicks on social media… Have a look!

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie 'Coolie No. 1'. Along with announcing the OTT release of this movie, Varun also looked cool in the 'Coolie' attire wearing a white hat and red shirt. He also wrote, "Koi kaamnahimamoolihai...Hum sab yahan par Coolie hai



#WorldPremiereOnPrime #CoolieNo1OnPrime, coming Christmas 2020, @primevideoin".

This movie will hit the small screens on the occasion of Christmas in December, 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi is basking in the success of her recent movie 'Dolly Kitty AurChamakteSitare'. Off late, she dropped the first look poster of her next flick 'Durgavati' which is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster 'Bhaagamathie'. Coming to the first look poster, Bhumi is seen kneeling down in front of the haunted house door in a feared avatar. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime platform on 11th December, 2020. Durgavati will be directed by G. Ashok under Vikram Malhotra, Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series and Cape of Good Films banners.



Rajkummar Rao

Even Rajkummar Rao's upcoming flick 'Chhalaang' movie will also hit the Amazon Prime platform on 13th November, 2020. Rajkummar Rao shared the first look poster of the movie and announced the OTT release of this flick. Chhalanng is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Ajay DevgnFFilms and Luv Films banner.



NushratBharucha will be seen in the lead lady character Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be in a supporting role. It is a social-message oriented movie. Rajkummar will portray the role of a PT master who always neglects his job and rests in the school time. But when circumstances make him alarmed, he keeps all his energy at one point and stands to address the value of sports education in the school curriculum.

Bollywood trade analyst TaranAdarsh also dropped the posters of the movies which are going to have an Amazon Prime release.

Bollywood movies like Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati, Halal Love Story and Kollywood movie SooraraiPottru along with Tollywood movie MiddleClassMelodies will get released on Amazon Prime platform.



Here are the release dates of these movies… Have a look!



• Coolie No. 1: Christmas 2020

• Chhalaang: 13th November, 2020 (Diwali)

• Durgavati : 11th December, 2020

• Halal Love Story: 15th October, 2020

• BheemasenaNalamaharaja: 29th October, 2020

• SooraraiPottru: 30th October, 2020

• ManneNumber13: 19th November, 2020

• MiddleClassMelodies: 20th November, 2020

• Maara: 17th December, 2020