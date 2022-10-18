Kantara Box-Office: Rishab Shetty's Action Tale Crosses 150 Crore Mark In Just 18 Days

It is all known that Rishab Shetty's Kantara movie is the talk of the town… Most of the actors from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood praised the young actor and appreciated his efforts for bringing a unique subject on to the big screens. Coming to the collections, being made with a minimal budget the movie is breaking records and turned into a massive hit.

Here is the collection report of the Kantara box office:

• Week One - Rs. 26.50 crores

• Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores

Third week:

• 3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores

• 3rd Saturday - Rs. 14 crores

• 3rd Sunday - Rs. 17.75 crores

• 3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores

Total - Rs. 111.50 crores

Here is Taran Adarsh's review… He wrote, "#OneWordReview...

#Kantara *HINDI*: BRILLIANT.

Rating: 4/5

#KGF2 makers deliver yet another stunner: #Kantara... Mesmerizes you with strong storytelling, superb visuals and fantabulous finale… #RishabShetty's retelling of folklore leaves you awestruck… DON'T MISS IT.

#RishabShetty deserves distinction marks for two reasons: Superior storytelling + electrifying act, especially towards penultimate moments… #Kantara is a massive success in #Karnataka and it won't be a surprise if this well-made film finds immense patronage in #Hindi belt too."

Speaking about Kantara movie, it is directed by the lead actor Rishab Shetty himself and is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Homable Films banner. It is made with Rs 16 crores budget and minted more than Rs 150 crores in just 18 days. Kantara means the legend of the forest.

Casting details:

• Rishab Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva's father

• Sapthami Gowda as Leela

• Kishore as Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (D.R.F.O) officer

• Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru

• Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara

• Shanil Guru as Bulla

• Prakash Thuminad as Raampa

• Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva's mother

• Naveen D Padil as Lawyer

Going with the plot, it starts off by showcasing how a king donates his land to village people decades back. But the successors of the king try to grab the land back. So, Rishab who portrayed a dual role (father and son) fights for the sake of the villagers and also locks horns with the police officer for the same reason!