Nani's Sister Deepthi Ghanta's 'Meet Cute' Teaser Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Nani has created a mark in Tollywood with his awesome screen presence. He also turned into a producer and launched his production house 'Wall Poster Cinema' and is now bankrolling Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 movie. Off late, his sister Deepthi Ghanta also turned into a director and is helming an interesting project 'Meet Cute'. Today, she dropped an important update regarding this movie on social media and announced that the teaser will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 12th November, 2022.

Deepthi Ghanta and Nani also shared the teaser announcement on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

It took a Covid year of writing, 6 months of making, One year of waiting, friends and family of believers, cast and crew of dreams, and a girl who is truly blessed to finally bring #Meetcute to you. And to my main man, @nameisnani, This is for you! Thank You ❤️@SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/M1nd27a428 — Deepthi Ganta (@mail2ganta) November 11, 2022

The poster showcased Satyaraj and other cast with a background of a house skectch… This movie has an ensemble cast of Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja.

The teaser of this OTT movie will be launched tomorrow… This movie is being helmed by Deepthi Ghanta and is produced by his brother Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.

Meet Cute will stream directly on Sony LIV and the release date will be announced soon!