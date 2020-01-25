Top
Trending :
Home  > Featured > Sunday Hans

11th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize announced

11th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize announced
Highlights

The Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust has announced the 11th annual prize in poetry, 2019, to 27-year old independent writer and artist based in...

The Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust has announced the 11th annual prize in poetry, 2019, to 27-year old independent writer and artist based in Bangalore, Prashant Parvataneni. He was chosen for the prestigious prize from a field of 170 contestants from around the country by a jury consisting of the eminent poet, playwright, and artist, Dr Gieve Patel and two faculty members of the University of Hyderabad.

This year awardee Prashant is part of a collective called brown-study which works towards developing forms of thinking and experimenting with artistic texts and experiences. As a researcher and translator, he also works with the Kabir Project at the Srishti Institute of Art on an online archive of poems from Sufi and Bhakti traditions.

Recognised as a significant award for creative writing in India, the prize was instituted by the Hyderabad-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust to recognize excellence in poetry written in English by poets in the age group of 20-40 years. It is jointly administered by the Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

The award, consisting of a citation and cash prize of Rs 15,000 will be presented to the winner at Hyderabad Literature Festival. Two new publications from the trust will be announced at the event – 'Why Should I write a Poem Now – The letters of Srinivas Rayaprol and William Carlos Williams' and 'Angular Desire: Selected Poems and Prose by Srinivas Rayaprol' (and edited by Graziano Kratli and Vidyan Ravinthiran). In addition, Graziano Kratli, Yale University librarian will speak on Srinivas Rayaprol; writer and poet Jerry Pinto and Aishwarya Iyer, poet and former winner of the award will read from Rayaprol- Williams letters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top