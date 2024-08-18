A companion for lovers of Urdu poetry

Hitesh Gupta Aadil, a Dubai-based translator of Urdu literature and author, presents his debut anthology, a celebration of Urdu poetry translated into English. An alumnus of Oxford, where he studied poetry and creative writing, Hitesh is deeply passionate about the Urdu language. This anthology of love-themed Urdu poems, translated by Hitesh himself, reflects both his affection for the language and his scholarly expertise.

In the opening chapters, Hitesh offers a comprehensive overview of Urdu literature, exploring various genres such as ghazals and nazms, and providing a historical context for the themes within. This introduction enhances the anthology’s appeal, particularly for readers with limited knowledge of Urdu. The book also includes a detailed history of the Urdu language’s origins and footnotes explaining technical terms used in the poems. Urdu, a hybrid language that emerged in North India and flourished in the Deccan, was once spoken by kings, nobles, and common people alike. Today, it serves as the official language of Pakistan and is officially recognized in several Indian states.

The anthology features 160 love poems, predominantly ghazals, which are known for expressing themes of love, longing, sorrow, separation, and pain without eroticism. The poems are presented in both their original Urdu and translated English, offering a rich experience for lovers and admirers of renowned poets such as Meer Taqi Meer, Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, and Javed Akhtar. Notably, some ghazals and nazms by these poets have been adapted into popular Hindi film songs. For instance, Meer Taqi Meer’s ghazal inspired the song “Dikhaai Diye Yoon Ki” from the 1982 film Bazaar, and Sahir Ludhianvi’s nazm was featured in the 1963 film Gumrah. His ghazal “Na To Zameen Ke Liye” was used in the 1972 film Daastaan, and his nazm “Ye Insaan Ke Dushman” was part of the 1954 film Pyaasa. Majrooh Sultanpuri’s ghazal “Koi Ham-Dam Na Raha” featured in the 1961 film ‘Ghungroo’.

Among the forty poets featured, Parveen Shakir and Ishrat Afreen stand out as highly educated and talented women poets from Pakistan, known for their radical and modern approaches to poetry.

Published in July 2023, Hitesh’s anthology, Humsafar, is a valuable contribution to both the literary world and its enthusiasts. Despite minor printing errors and grammatical slip-ups, it serves as a delightful and engaging read for those interested in Urdu poetry.