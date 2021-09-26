A fest of awards for ISTS

ISTS, a leading women's educational institution, is recognised as the best institute by number of governmental and non-governmental agencies. Institution Chairman Upendra Reddy shared the sincere efforts of ISTS, which is proven with the recognition from beginning. In the month of September 2021, Research Intelligence private limited honoured ISTS with special award for outstanding performance in virtual knowledge delivery during the pandemic period.

ISTS was elected as leading and most promising engineering and technology college for the academic year 2021 under the category of quality education, women empowerment and placements. In addition to this Ministry of Education, Government of India recognised ISTS as best institution, in 'each one reach one' Covid mission campaign done by Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education.

Upendra Reddy said this is all result of sincere efforts from Vice Chairperson V Anusha Reddy, Principal of the college Dr J B V Subramanyam and Dean Academics Dr Y venkat and all heads of the departments, staff and students. He thanked each and everyone for receiving all the three awards in the month of September. He shared his experiences behind its success with all eminent personalities in Bengaluru while receiving the prestigious awards.