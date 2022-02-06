A unique school for imparting the art of 'Harikatha'

The first of its kind and unique in nature is the "Sri Sarvaraya Harikatha Pathasala" established by Kapileswarapuram Zamindar Balusu Prabhakara Bucchi Krishna son Balusu Prabhakara Bucchi Krishna Satyanarayana Rao (SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao) in 1973 at Kapileswarapuram, East Godavari district. In the entire India, the only person who established this kind of special school is Kapileswarapuram Zamindar who patronized this art of narration coupled with dance, narration and mixing music.



And it has been hailed as the first of its kind in the entire country. It is recognised by the government of Andhra Pradesh. In the objective of spreading knowledge about the Ramayan and Mahabharat Satyanarayana Rao started the Hari Katha Pathasala at his negative place. And the second Hari Katha Pathasala is run by Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthm at Tirupathi.

The Sarvaraya Educational Trust was registered in 1961 by Balusu Prabhakara Bucchi Krishna Satyanarayana Rao (SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao), the youngest son of Balusu Buchi Sarvarayudu of Kapileswarapuram in East Godavari district. More Than 200 students have undergone a special training in Harikatha Pathasala and after graduating from the course many of them have spread themselves and concentrated in the famous temples under conducting Harikatha programmes. All of them owe their scholarship, knowledge and narrative power to this single unique school in Kapileswarapuram. The special attraction of this school is that students from par of Karnataka are coming down to undergo training in this art form. They are also taught Satakams Dasrathi, Sri Krishna and Narayana Teerthulu and Purandarasadasa Keerthans. The girls are taught both prose and poetry along with Sanskrit versions.

Kapileswarapuram Sri Sarvaraya Harikatha Pathasala and Vedapathasala correspondent Nittala Srirama Chandramurthy told, "The Hans India" that when his holiness Kanchi Paramacharya visited Kakinada Satyanarayana Rao saught the blessings of the Paramacharya at his insistence he started the Veda Pathasala primarily and later started Harikatha Pathasala for spreading knowledge about the Ramanayan, Maha Bharat and Bhagavatam among the masses. He said that the starting of this Pathasala was the first ever attempt made to institutionalise the teaching of Harikahta, which hit her to was on one to one basis between the teacher and student. The duration of the course is four years. Telugu, Sanskrit, music, dance are also taught along with Harikathas from the great epics like Srimad Ramayanam, Maha Bharatam and Bhagavatam besides other stories like Sri Padmavathi Kalyanam, Parvati Kalyanam, Bhakta Markandeya. He said that experienced teachers are employed in all subjects.

He said that the main feature of this Pathasala is that it is intended exclusively for girls, aimed to serve as a self employment scheme. He said that the Sarvaraya Educational Trust provides free boarding , lodging , medical aid and clothing to the students. He said that every year examinations are conducted by inviting External Examiners. He said that after successful completion of study, the Pathasala issues certificates conferring the title " Harikatha Gana Praveena".

Harikatha Pathasala Principal Angara Singaracharulu said that presently there are 18 students receiving instruction in Harikatha. Among them six students have come from Karnataka residing at Kapileswarapuram only. He said that all the students are provided board and lodge free of cost besides medical facilities. He said that in the beginning both boys and girls were admitted for instruction, but due to certain compelling circumstances only girls were admitted and continued instruction in the school. Only girls of ten years age are admitted in the Pathasala and the course is of four years duration and upon completion of the examination they will receive a recognised certificate. He said that during this course no other course is important. After completion of the course and obtaining the certificates they are accepted in various temples as employees for rendering Harikatha Parayana in the temples. The priority is given to these girls even though the students are available from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam( TTD )run schools. He said that the state government supports them with their earmarked funds, we are earning nearly Rs. 25,000 to 35,000 per month for conducting the programmes in various temples. Besides issuing the certificates they are additionally given the essential items for conducting Harikatha like Chidatalu ((A musical hand instrument) (Rose wood), Shruti Box and Gajjalu (tinkling ornaments) to each student.

Harikatha teacher Nemani Naga Lakshmi Bhagavatar proudly stated that it is their sheer fortune to study in Sarvaraya Harikatha Pathasala and complete the course in the school. She said that besides this Hark Katha they are also taught ancillary items like Andhra Natyam,laya talam. It is stated that sage Narada Maharshi explained about the concept of Harikatha to Lord Vishnu. Then came Lava and Kusa , the twin sons of Sri Rama, who sang the Ramayana for him. The great guru references Adibhatla Narayana Dasu (1864-1965), who is considered as the "Harikahta Pitamaha" for his role as the originator of the tradition inTelugu regions. Being a learned Sanskrit and Telugu scholar. Narayana Das popularized the puranas among telugu masses by composing in musical style, interspersed with entertaining prose commentaries. Sri Adibhatla Narayana Dasu propagated it throughout the entire country. She said that Narayanadas was a natural poet and Ekasantagrahi, an authority in Vedas and used to recite puranas with music. And he had mastery over several Indian and foreign languages like Telugu, Sanskrit, English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Arabic, Persian and others. She said that Shri Narayanadas wrote many kavyas, prabandhas, harikathas, prose works, musical works, dramas, translations, treatises in philosophy and Vedic studies. She said that the students of other states after completing the course are returning to their negative places to teach and recite in their mother tongue . She said that they specially give programmes on important and sacred days like Shivaratri, Mukkoti Ekadasi, Bheesma Ekadasi, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Dasara festivals.

A student of third year course Pathipata Hari Priya complimented and lauded the pathasala for its commitment and concern for the welfare of the admitted students. She also remarked that she has never seen such a type of school and their deep concern for the welfare of the students. She executed confidence and expressed her faith about her bright features.