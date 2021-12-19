Becoming sensitive to life

One thing everyone must look at is: In twenty-four hours, how many moments are you functioning as a piece of life? Most of the time you are either a thought, an emotion, an idea, an opinion, a philosophy, a belief system, a relationship, or something like this. Most people are trying to be everything other than life; that is the whole problem. You are trying to be a thought, an emotion, an idea, a conclusion, an opinion, a philosophy, an ideology and whatever else.

If you can conduct your body and the process of the mind with a little distance, you will see, you will become life sensitive. Everything that we have done in the name of yoga is only to bring that life sensitivity. Only when you are sensitive to life, you are with reality. Right now you are only ego sensitive. You say, "I am a sensitive person." What you are saying is, you have a very big, strong ego.

Being sensitive does not mean that you get hurt, angry or irritated for everything. If you are life sensitive, you experience every other life as yourself because you are life too. What is around you is as much life as you are. If you sit here as life, intrinsically you know that. If you sit here as a thought or an idea, you are completely different from the rest of the existence. If you sit here as anything other than life, you are fake; you are not real.

If you want to be sensitive to life, you must be life yourself. A simple process that you can do is this: make whatever you think and feel less important. Try and see for one day. Suddenly you will feel the breeze, the rain, the flowers and the people, everything in a completely different way. Suddenly the life in you becomes much more active and alive for your experience. Then, you become life sensitive. Once you are sensitive to this life, there is no way you will not be sensitive to other life. Because you will no longer see what you call as "myself" as just the body. If you look around, you see that this "me" is all over. Then you are naturally sensitive to everything.

Becoming life sensitive is not an exercise, ideology or philosophy. If you are life, you would be sensitive to life. If you just see, whatever your body, mind and emotion are saying is not important, you will suddenly become extremely sensitive to life.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. Sadhguru has been conferred the "Padma Vibhushan", India's highest annual civilian award, by the Government of India in 2017, for exceptional and distinguished service.