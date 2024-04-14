Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that the first week of the year is going to be full of happiness for the people of Aries zodiac sign. From the beginning till the end of the week, you will get the full support of luck. Employed people will be blessed by seniors. People associated with commission and marketing will get a different kind of enthusiasm if their targets are met on time. Respect for working women will increase in the workplace as well as at home. There will be an additional source of income for employed people and the accumulated wealth will increase.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the beginning of the first week of the year has brought good fortune for the people of the Taurus zodiac sign. During this time, any old pending work will be completed with the advice or help of a friend. Obstacles in land and building-related works will be removed. You will get benefits with the cooperation of power and government. People associated with politics may get some important responsibility. Those who were thinking of starting their own business for a long time will see their wish fulfilled.

Gemini

Ganesha says that the first week of the year is going to be full of ups and downs for the people of the Gemini zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, some business-related challenges will become a major cause of your problems. People involved in business may have to face tough competition from their competitors during this period. The workload of employed people may suddenly increase. The mind will be a little worried due to not getting the expected support from superiors and colleagues.

Cancer

Ganesha says that in the first week of the year, people of the Cancer zodiac sign will have to take great care of both health and relationships. At the beginning of the week, you may face physical pain due to seasonal or chronic disease. During this time you will have to control your anger and speech. Avoid abusing someone, otherwise, the relationship built over years may break or there may be a rift in the relationship. You may suddenly have to travel long or short distances in the middle of the week.

Leo

Ganesha says that the first week of the year has brought auspiciousness and good fortune for the people of the Leo zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, you witing the pending work. Professional people will get the desired sll feel relieved by getting rid of any major problems or completing the pending work. Professional people will get the desired success this week. The journey undertaken in connection with a career or business will prove to be pleasant and beneficial. Profits will continue to accrue even at a slow pace in business.

Virgo

Ganesha says that people of the Virgo zodiac will have to manage their time and energy in the first week, only then their planned work will be completed on time. At the beginning of the week, your mind will be a little disturbed due to a sudden big problem in your life. However, you will eventually be able to overcome it with the support of your best friends. Due to changes in responsibilities at work, you may have to put in extra hard work and effort to achieve your goal.

Libra

Ganesha says that people of the Libra zodiac sign will spend the first week of the year happily with their relatives. At the beginning of the week, a trip to a tourist or religious place may be planned with close friends or family members. The problem of pending work like promotion or transfer in the ruling government will be resolved. Jobs will become an additional source of income for people. With the support of luck, your planned tasks will be accomplished.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be mixed for people of the Scorpio zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, you will be a little worried about something. Its effect can be seen more in working professionals and students of the Scorpio zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, you will not be able to get the desired support from seniors and juniors in the workplace. In the middle of the week, any problem related to children may become a major cause of your worry, but with the help of your relatives, you will eventually be able to solve it.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that the first week of the year has brought auspiciousness and good fortune for the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. This week you will be successful in doing big work on the strength of your speech and discretion. Employed people may get some major success or honor at the beginning of the week. Seniors will appreciate your work. In the second half of the week, money will be spent on home decoration or luxuries. People who are associated with the stock market can suddenly get big profits.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the first week of the year will be mixed for Capricorn people. The beginning of the week will be auspicious and full of benefits, but you may have to face some problems in the second half. In the first half of the week, you may suddenly have to go on a long or short-distance journey. The journey will prove pleasant and beneficial. In the second half of the week, your mind may remain worried about something. During this period, avoid making any major decisions in any kind of haste or haste.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that people of the Aquarius zodiac sign will need a lot of patience and prudence to achieve success in any work in the first week of the year. If you have recently started some work, then to get success or desired benefits in it, you will have to work hard with patience, otherwise the near success may slip from your hands. You may get busy with unnecessary work in the middle of the week. During this time, you may have to work extra hard and try to do even the smallest tasks. This time cannot be called favourable from an investment point of view.

Pisces

Ganesha says that in the first week of the year, people of the Pisces sign can get the happiness that they have been trying to get for a long time. This week will give you the desired success in your career business. If you were working abroad for your career or business, then you may get some great success in this regard. The respect of working women will increase at home and office. The arrival of a loved one in the middle of the week will create an atmosphere of happiness. During this time, a picnic party will be organised with relatives.