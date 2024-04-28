Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that this week the stars of Aries people will be at their peak. At the beginning of the week, there may be long or short-distance travel in connection with career business. Those who are trying for their career or studies abroad may get to hear some good news. This time will prove to be very auspicious for the people doing business and they will get the desired profit in business. Money previously invested in any scheme oChirag

Daruwallar business will become a major source of profit.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the beginning of the week will prove to be auspicious for those people of the Taurus zodiac who have been wandering for livelihood for a long time. During this period, they will achieve the desired success in their careers and businesses. This time will prove to be auspicious for those doing goal-based work. For better work, they may get praise and a bigger position from their boss.

Gemini

Ganesha says that this week luck will be seen knocking at the doors of Gemini people. You will get new employment opportunities at the beginning of the week. However, during this time you will be in a state of confusion as to which step to take and what decision to take. In such a situation, it would be better for you to take the opinion of a well-wisher or expert. They may get big offers from other institutions, but while accepting them, it would be advisable to think about and clarify the work-related information and salary, etc.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be mixed for people of the Cancer zodiac sign. This week you will have to avoid both laziness and ego, otherwise, your finished work may get spoiled. Employed people will have more workload this week. Even allies will not be able to help in dealing with this. At the beginning of the week, a dispute with a loved one will be a major cause of your worry. In such a situation, it would be better for you to leave your ego and remove misunderstandings.

Leo

Ganesha says that this week can be a bit ups and downs for Leo people. This week, avoid taking any decision out of anger or emotions. Be very careful while investing money in any scheme or business at the beginning of the week and avoid leaving it in someone else’s hands. This week you will have to avoid making distant losses in exchange for nearby profits, otherwise, you may suffer a major financial loss. During this time, disputes related to land and buildings can become a major cause of concern for you.

Virgo

Ganesha says that this week the stars of fortune of the Virgo zodiac people seem to be rising. At the beginning of the week, you may get benefits and respect for any major decision or work done in the past. Due to an increase in enthusiasm and bravery, you will be able to complete tasks that have been pending for a long time. In the second part of the week, the mind will be engaged in religious-social work. By associating with an organisation or a special person, you will get an opportunity to do great work, which will increase your respect in society.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week if people of the Libra zodiac manage their time and energy, they will get more auspicious results than expected. Since luck is with you at this time, you will get full support from all the family members at home and seniors and juniors at the workplace. You will get a chance to work together on new projects. There will be desired profit in business.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this week the people of Scorpio zodiac will have to stop worrying and start thinking. At the beginning of the week, some problems will increase your anxiety, while the help of close friends will be a big reason for peace. During this time, with the help of a female friend, you will be successful in finding a solution to a major problem related to your life. If there is any family dispute related to land or building, it would be better to resolve it outside the court, otherwise, you may have to make rounds for a long time.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this week is auspicious and successful for Sagittarius people. This is a time to take advantage of the great opportunities for fun that have arisen. If there is any big responsibility then try to complete it in a better way. Time is on your side, in such a situation you will get the support of both senior and junior. People will not only listen to you but also evaluate you. The major reason for profit is the decision taken earlier in the business proposal. Trips taken for business will prove to be friendly.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that this week will be of moderate results for Capricorn people. The mind will be a little worried due to the work planned at the beginning of the week not being completed on time. Critics and bad moods in relationships will become a major cause of your worry. During this time you should try to avoid homemade prototypes. People who are associated with politics need to react very thoughtfully in any matter, otherwise any kind of opposition can be faced in any way.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that for people of the Aquarius sign, this week will sometimes be seen with happiness and sometimes with sadness. If you have been waiting for a position or a meeting of important responsibility for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled at the beginning of this week, but along with it, some excitement may also be associated with you in the form of ambitions associated with you, your opponents may insult you. Will try or be exposed.

Pisces

Ganesha says that this week is very lucky for Pisces people. Some religious or auspicious programs may take place at home at the beginning of the week. During this time, the mind remains excited by meeting a loved one after a long time. Land-building-related disputes with the help of a certain person. If any matter with truth or government is pending for a long time then you will get success this week. The government’s decision will go in your favor.