Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that there is a possibility of getting good news from India and abroad this week. Attraction towards new things will increase. You may get a proposal related to the partnership. Accepting this will be beneficial for you. Employed people need to do their work very carefully. Be cautious about your health Your spouse’s contribution will be very good in making all your work successful. Married life is going to be blissful.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this week a situation of profit is being created in the field of business. Great news will come for you and you will be blessed with good fortune. Employed people are likely to get information related to a change of location. Circumstances are in your favor. Be careful in collecting your pending payments. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life, you will have a good time with your spouse.

Gemini

Ganesha says that there will be business trips this week, in which positive results will be seen. You will get respect as well as wealth and happiness in the workplace. You will make a special contribution to maintaining family happiness and peace. It is necessary to change the business system and system according to time. Activities like politics can take place in the office environment. Be a little careful. You will complete any task easily. The happiness of married life will remain better. You will get pleasant support from your wife and children.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week there will be sweetness in married life. Profit opportunities will come. The business will be profitable. Rights may increase in jobs. Expenses will be high, but you will not feel any problem in maintaining your sources of income. You may receive an invitation to meet a relative. Your hard work in business is going to get favorable results. You will get benefits in work related to the government sector. Being good at communication will enable you to build good relationships with others.

Leo

Ganesha says that this week you may have to face financial loss. You will be successful in defeating your rivals at the workplace. Your faith in God will increase. Your proper working system will maintain good order in the business. The financial situation will be better. The office environment will also be peaceful for employed people. You will also enthusiastically participate in any auspicious work. This week you will get positive results in the workplace.

Virgo

Ganesha says that this week your inclination will be towards religious activities. Family members will be ready to help as much as they can. The advice given by you will be useful to others, which will give you respect and prestige. And organise your daily routine carefully. There will be momentum in import-export-related business. Important contacts will be established with remote areas. You are a person who has faith in God and is introspective.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week there will be normal conditions in the workplace. You will get great support and cooperation from colleagues and people in higher positions. Being intelligent, you will experience success in the workplace. Will spend most of the time in social and political activities. There is a need to advertise related to your work in the workplace. You will get respect in the society. Being devout and charitable, you will have faith in God and help others.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that you will not be successful in business this week. Good relations will be established with people holding high posts. Good results of the hard work done at this time will be seen in the coming days. Therefore, be completely dedicated to your work. Some auspicious situations are also being created for employed people. There will be a presence in the family, hence it is important to change your habits. There will be an atmosphere of happiness after receiving some good news regarding the house.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that You will get good support from your loved ones this week. You will get good profits in your work area by being clever. Keep doing your work in a planned manner, you will be successful. Do not interfere in the affairs of others in the job. You are a happy person. Your intellectual power will be good. Students will study diligently. You are one to think deeply about any field.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that whatever work you do with family members this week, you will be successful in it. Plans related to the buying and selling of property will be made. You will also get success. The situation in business will be somewhat better. You may need cash, so think about taking a loan. Disagreements may be seen in married life. This week you will receive good news from your children.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that this week you will have a good time with your family. And you will suddenly feel inner peace. Reconsider your plans to change your working system. Plans are likely to get spoiled due to campaigns and stress. There will also be a light feeling in the body. You will get many chances to earn money. You will get increased love, respect, and support from family members.

Pisces

Ganesha says that this week will be very auspicious for you and you will receive good news from all sides. Friends and relatives will also appreciate your intelligence. Due to busyness in family activities, business will not get much attention. Relations will be established with highly placed people. You will get the happiness of profit in business and profession, the mind will be happy due to auspicious events in the family.