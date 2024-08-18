Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week you will get support from family. You will plan to travel somewhere with the family. There will be ups and downs in family life. There can be talk of relationships between unmarried people. People living a love life will be successful in giving time to each other. The financial situation will be good. People doing business in partnership will have to be careful. People working will get promotions in jobs.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is going to be mixed for students. Some of your friends will try to divert your attention. Time is good for higher education. There will be ups and downs in life. People in love will express their feelings to their beloved. The financial situation will be good. People doing business will get new opportunities. People working will get support from senior colleagues. There will be opportunities for progress. Will get support from family.

Gemini

Ganesha says married people will seem happy in their domestic life. You will make a new plan to advance your career. Sweetness will remain in love relationships also. A good relationship will come for single people. An auspicious program will be organised at home. You will be seen sharing your happiness and sorrow with your friends. Your house will be full of guests in the evening. Your financial condition will be good. People who work in property dealing will get a good deal.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week you can go out somewhere with your lover, where both of you will tell each other everything that is on your mind. You will get support from your spouse. All the family members will be seen working together. You will spend time with your family and learn to save money. You will spend some time from your busy day with your children. Will achieve success in politics. There will be opportunities to meet leaders. Students will be seen working hard to prepare for the competition.

Leo

Ganesha says this week seems to be common, you can make it better for yourself with your actions. Just work hard without thinking too much and avoid arguing with any family member. Married people will feel tension in their domestic life. Your spouse’s health may deteriorate and tension in your relationship with them may also increase. This week will be no less than a gift for you and your loved one. Your love will progress a lot. You will be seen romancing each other.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week students will have to concentrate a lot on their studies, only then they can achieve good results. Will get support from family. You will achieve success in the field of education. You will get income opportunities through friends. People who are working will get a new job offer. There is also a possibility of job change. People doing business will be successful in taking the business forward. The financial situation will be good, but some expenses will also remain.

Libra

Ganesha says this week will be special for you. If you were trying to advance your business, you will get success in it. You will achieve success in the field of education. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will go on a romantic dinner with your spouse. This week will not be anything special for love relationships. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. You will suddenly incur some expenses which you will have to bear even if you do not want to.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week will be good for students. Your hard work will be successful. There will be an opportunity to get an education from abroad also. The tension that was going on in love relationships will end. Married people will maintain harmony in their domestic life. Will work together with your spouse for the welfare of the family. More family responsibilities will be assigned to you, which you will fulfill. You will talk to your acquaintances about the higher education of your siblings.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week married people will try their best to improve their lives. You will also go on a romantic dinner with your spouse, where you will be seen talking about love. There will be weakness in love relationships. Will get benefits from government schemes. The economic situation will be strong. There is a possibility of financial gain from ancestral property. You will get the pleasure of a new vehicle. Parents will seem happy if their child gets a job.

Capricorn

Ganesha says your financial condition will be good this week. You will move forward to help all people. People who are working will get a new job offer. In which income will be more. Business people will resume their stalled business plans. Will get support from family. Your love life will be better. You can start some new work with your spouse, which will increase your income. You will achieve success in the field of education. You will get support from friends. Time is good for higher education. There will be ups and downs in health.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be mixed for love relationships. There will be tension due to giving time to your lover. Married people will feel tension in their domestic life. The financial situation will be fine. There is a possibility of getting financial benefits from ancestral property. You can get your spouse to start some new work, which will increase your income. You will achieve success in the field of education. Students pursuing higher education will get a chance to study the subject of their choice.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week you will get support from family. You will get a chance to visit some religious places with family members. Where everyone will look very happy. You will get full support from your spouse. There will be sweetness in love relationships. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. Time is good for higher education. The economic situation will be strong. Working students will get opportunities for job promotion. Business people will finalise a new deal.