Book Shelf

‘The Unforgettable Woman’ is an emotional inspirational story based on the unique themes of platonic (divine, non-sensual) love, drug abuse, and the power of forgiveness. The novel is a literary gem that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of genre. It seamlessly blends elements of romance, self-discovery, and societal introspection, leaving readers with a poignant reflection on the eternal quest for purpose and contentment. A must-read for those seeking a novel that challenges the mind and touches the heart.

Author: Pankaj Giri

Publisher: BEE Books

Price: Rs. 299

The narrator, a near invalid whom no one desires, and who is happy to be a voyeur, watches the people who come and go in this secret world. And he watches Prince Rupert love, lust and self-destruct. Some four decades later, he tells the story of the Prince and the secret world of others like him—some happy men, some sad; some good people and some villains and chancers—in this tragi-comic novel full of scandal, pathos, tenderness and black humour. Written by a highly decorated IAS officer Robin Gupta, the book ‘The Secret City’ is a deeply engaging read.

Author: Robin Gupta

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Price: Rs. 499

‘Banaras’ is an incredible tale of life, victory, resurrection, faith and love. In other words it’s a gripping, thrilling and unputdownable affair. This is one of those stories which transcend into so much more than another just moral tale. Siddhartha, with this tale has taken the storytelling to newer levels. Indian readers can add this name in the list of his favourites as Siddhartha is an author to watch out for his next titles as well. He, with Banaras has announced himself on to the biggest stage and he is here to stay. Inline image

Author - Siddharth Yadav

Publisher- Petals Publishers and Distributors

Price- Rs. 349

‘The Sun among the Clouds’ is a collection of 63 poems written over a span of two years. It holds the poet’s receptivity to Time, Location, tales of evolution and the necessity to stand over the vessel of time and truth. It speaks of a collective unison of myriad emotions and logic interlocking together through words. Each speaks of the Poet’s longing for a universal awakening after sipping life’s soma and the blister of everyday joys.

Author: Sayani Mukherjee

Publisher: Authorspress New Delhi

Price: Rs. 295