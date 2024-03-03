The book ‘The Immortal Fly: Eternal Whispers’ is one of historical EBooks. Based on true story of a family came from South Calcutta to a suburb, this international book reveals in facts and events of the daughter says, “Destiny had ‘further’ played an invincible role” … Her timeless-words written in her Diary, ‘Eternal Whispers’: “My words to self that I am to fulfill my Ma’s - wish.”

Author: Rituparna Ray Chaudhuri

Publisher: Partridge/ Penguin Random House

Price: Rs.880

The book ‘The Peerless Pearls’ is aptly titled The Peerless Pearls as each poem is Peerless and evoke sentiments and emotions one can relate with. The journey starts with first poem dedicated to poet’s Mother and ends with a light hearted poem Laughter. The book is pertinently divided into different sections and each section is quite relatable. USP of book is its diction and the alliterative language with is beautiful and bright. It is a must read for all those who have intense predilection for poetry.

Author: Dr Ritu Kamra Kumar

Publisher: Author Press

Price: Rs. 295

A thematic form of bi-vocal thoughts and a medley of styles thrown together on the same motif, this book of poetry draws two poets together weaving their perspectives. Though not penned together, they trigger the reader to hop into the next one to discover the uniqueness. This book ‘‘Impetus’ is one of a kind, painted colourfully, in several touching ways.

Author - Divya Venkateswaran & Rajani Nair

Publisher - Notion Press

Price -Rs 249

A gripping tale by the author that keeps the readers hooked till the last page. The ‘Chices’ is about Nathan who has watched Evie from afar and has been waiting for his chance to love her, he knows she would be perfect as his wife. Evie has always dreamed of being swept off her feet by her prince charming, and when she meets Nathan, she might just have found the both in him. The story begins with love, goes with tortured love but not as happily ever after.

Author: Nigama RV

Publisher: Amazon KDP

Price: Rs 100