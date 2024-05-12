World where everyone looks accomplished and happy, do you wrestle with the thought that your own achievements fall short? Do you live with a feeling of not being good enough? This book ‘What’s Your Magic Bean?’ will take you on an interesting journey from one chapter to the other, which you may have travelled at some point in your life. It recounts how some incidents can change your life or change the way you look at yourself/your life/incident. Are you ready to look at your life with a new pair of glasses? Read this book and find What's Your Magic Bean?

Author: SushiilaTtiwari

Publisher: Locksley Hall publishing

Price: Rs. 299/

What makes Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi so special? The intelligentsia, the Khan Market gang, the Tukde-Tukde gang, intellectuals ranging from the Left to the Right are yet to unravel his appeal. But Narendra Modi, blessed with the gift of the gab, weaves words, idioms and sentences which immediately connect him to the citizens of this vast and populous country. The man delivered 282 seats for the BJP and 336 seats for NDA in the 2014 national elections. The tally rose to 303 for BJP and 353 for the NDA in 2019. In 303 quotes, this book‘Namo 303’ attempts to decode the mind of the PM through his own words to show glimpses of a man of humble beginnings, who rose from being a chaiwala to occupying the highest office of the land, not once but twice. And perhaps, may be more...

Author Name: Ravi Valluri

Publisher: Tara India Research Press

Price: Rs 201/

‘From Epidemic to Pandemic: A Memoir of Covid 19 This Memoir on Covid 19’, a creative work, is based on the author’s own readings and observations. As every citizen experienced, Covid 19 ripped the world apart in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022 in the most devastating catastrophe that human civilization has ever faced in its existence and survival. It threatened the very existence of mankind in terms of human loss, financial squeeze, and psychological grip of fear, anxiety and frustration triggered by a series of lockdowns and emergence of vaccination drives across the globe. The world remains alerted in its preparedness against any future crisis. It has drastically changed the sectors like education banking and medicine. A must Read!

Author: PV Laxmiprasad

Publisher: The Impish Lass Publishing House

Price: Rs. 300/

Embark on a journey of discovery through these mesmerising urban landscapes. It peels back the layers of Mystique surrounding ‘World Tourism Cities’, unveiling the secrets that make them magnets for millions of visitors each year. Through a tapestry of narratives, anecdotes, and insights this book delves into the essence of these cities, uncovering the stories that lie beneath their surface glamour.

Author- Sri PVRK Prasad

Translator- Ambika Ananth

Publisher- TTD

Price - Rs.150/