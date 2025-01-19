Challenges for Virasat Se Vikas: Realising PM Modi’s Vision of Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi” (Heritage and Development Together), encapsulates the need for India to integrate its rich cultural heritage (virasat) with the modern developmental agenda (vikas). However, the journey from virasat to vikas presents numerous challenges that require a nuanced understanding of heritage, not just as tangible monuments but also as intangible traditions, knowledge systems, and cultural practices that form the foundation of tangible heritage.

Tangible-Intangible Interconnection in Heritage

When we think of virasat, the image that often comes to mind is of grand temples, forts, palaces, or architectural marvels such as the Konark Sun Temple, Hawa Mahal of Jaipur , or the ancient stepwells of Gujarat. These are tangible manifestations of our heritage, visible and often celebrated. However, behind every tangible piece of heritage lies an intangible story—be it the skills of the artisans who built these marvels, the rituals that endowed them with meaning, or the knowledge systems and cultural practices that guided their creation.

For instance:

1. Temple Architecture: The intricate carvings on ancient temples like Khajuraho or Brihadeshwara were shaped by a deep understanding of geometry, astronomy, and sacred symbolism—intangible knowledge systems passed down generations.

2. Folk Arts and Festivals: Tangible art forms like Madhubani paintings or Pattachitra stem from oral traditions, rituals, and regional folklore, which are intangible.

3. Agriculture and Food Heritage: The tangible heritage of stepwells and irrigation systems reflects the intangible traditional knowledge of water conservation in arid regions.

While tangible heritage is the visible face of our culture, it is the intangible heritage—skills, practices, traditions, and oral histories—that serves as its origin and sustains its relevance over time.

Challenges for Virasat Se Vikas

1. Limited Understanding of Heritage

One of the biggest hurdles is the perception of heritage as being limited to monuments and physical structures. This narrow view leads to the neglect of intangible heritage, such as language, music, dance, crafts, and indigenous knowledge systems. Without safeguarding intangible heritage, tangible heritage becomes a hollow relic, disconnected from its cultural essence.

2. Urbanisation and Modern Development

Rapid urbanisation often comes at the cost of heritage. Ancient water systems, traditional markets, and historic neighborhoods are replaced by modern infrastructure. For example, cities like Varanasi, while undergoing developmental transformations, struggle to balance modernization with the preservation of their spiritual and cultural ethos.

3. Lack of Community Involvement

Heritage conservation often remains the domain of government bodies or elite experts, sidelining the communities that are the true custodians of intangible heritage. Local artisans, performers, and storytellers are often excluded from decision-making processes, leading to a disconnect between heritage preservation and grassroots development.

4. Economic Pressures on Custodians of Intangible Heritage

Many traditional art forms, crafts, and cultural practices are declining due to economic challenges faced by practitioners. For instance, the craft of handloom weaving in India, despite being celebrated globally, is under threat because of the availability of cheaper, machine-made alternatives. Without economic incentives, custodians of intangible heritage struggle to pass their knowledge to future generations.

5. Climate Change and Environmental Degradation

Climate change poses a direct threat to both tangible and intangible heritage. Rising temperatures, floods, and pollution damage historic structures, while changes in the environment disrupt traditional livelihoods and festivals linked to natural cycles, such as harvest celebrations.

6. Globalization and Cultural Homogenization

The influx of global cultural influences has led to a homogenization of traditions. Younger generations are often more inclined toward modern, globalized lifestyles, causing a decline in traditional practices like storytelling, folk music, or regional dialects.

Importance of Intangible Heritage for Vikas

1. Sustainable Development

Intangible heritage often holds solutions to contemporary challenges. For example, traditional agricultural practices like organic farming or water conservation methods such as kulhs in Himachal Pradesh offer sustainable alternatives to modern, resource-intensive techniques.

2. Cultural Tourism

Cultural tourism thrives when intangible heritage is celebrated alongside tangible sites. Tourists visiting Rajasthan, for instance, are drawn not only to forts and palaces but also to folk music, traditional cuisine, and festivals like Pushkar Mela. By investing in intangible heritage, we can create livelihood opportunities and boost local economies.

3. Strengthening Social Fabric

Intangible heritage fosters community identity and resilience. Practices like yoga, Ayurveda, and rangoli connect individuals to their cultural roots and promote well-being. Reviving such practices can strengthen the social fabric while addressing mental and physical health challenges.

4. Global Soft Power

India’s intangible heritage, from classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam to holistic practices like Ayurveda and yoga, contributes to its global soft power. Leveraging this heritage can enhance India’s cultural diplomacy and global influence.

Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi

Prime Minister Modi’s call for Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi emphasizes that heritage conservation and development are not contradictory but complementary. His vision aligns with the principles of sustainable development, which recognize culture as a critical pillar.

Some notable steps taken under this vision include:

l Cultural Mapping of Villages: The government’s initiative to document cultural assets at the grassroots level.

l Vocal for Local Campaign: Promoting indigenous crafts and products to empower local artisans.

l Heritage Cities Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY): Revitalizing heritage cities by integrating development with cultural preservation.

l Digital Innovations: Using AR/VR and digital platforms to make heritage more accessible and engaging, such as the Virtual Experiential Museum in Varanasi.

However, for this vision to truly succeed, it is essential to integrate intangible heritage into every aspect of policy making and development.

Few views

1. Inclusive Heritage Policies

Policies must go beyond preserving monuments and include safeguarding languages, traditional knowledge systems, and performing arts. UNESCO’s framework for intangible cultural heritage can serve as a guiding model. Mandatory CSR funding should be spent in the domain of Tangible and Intangible heritage.

2. Economic Incentives for Practitioners

Creating sustainable livelihoods for artisans and custodians of intangible heritage is crucial. This can be achieved through initiatives like skill development programs, market linkages, and financial support.

3. Community-Led Conservation

Empowering local communities to take charge of heritage conservation ensures that preservation efforts are rooted in cultural authenticity. Women Self-Help Groups, for instance, can play a key role in promoting heritage-based livelihoods.

4. Heritage Education

Incorporating heritage education into school curricula can instill pride in cultural roots among younger generations. Museums and heritage sites should be utilized as experiential learning spaces.

5. Leveraging Technology

Digital tools can help document and promote intangible heritage. Virtual museums, gamification of traditional stories, and online marketplaces for crafts are some ways to bridge the gap between heritage and development.

6. International Collaboration

India should actively collaborate with international organizations like UNESCO to share best practices and gain global recognition for its heritage. In the journey from virasat to vikas, India has the opportunity to lead by example, showcasing how cultural heritage can not only coexist with but also propel modernization, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and progress.