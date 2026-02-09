Fresh Rs 4 Crore Bribery Claims Surface In Siddaramaiah-Linked MUDA Case

In his plea, Krishna alleged that the money was paid by former MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh and argued that the accusations are backed by documentary evidence pointing to illegal financial transactions. He invoked provisions under the Criminal Procedure Code and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, stressing that the seriousness of the claims warrants court-monitored scrutiny.

The activist also raised concerns over the absence of action against Natesh, despite earlier approval to examine him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the petition, this inaction casts doubts on the integrity of the investigation and strengthens the case for an independent probe. Krishna has urged the court to order forensic analysis of documents, detailed financial examination, and questioning of all officials allegedly involved.

So far, the court has not issued any directions on the petition. The fresh allegations come shortly after a special court in Bengaluru accepted the Lokayukta’s closure report in the MUDA case, granting Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and two aides a clean chit due to a lack of prosecutable evidence, effectively closing the case.

Fresh controversy has emerged in the MUDA land allotment case linked to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with an activist approaching a Bengaluru court alleging large-scale bribery involving Lokayukta officials. Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition before the special court for cases related to elected representatives, seeking an independent investigation into claims that officials accepted Rs 4.35 crore to submit a closure report in the matter.