Classical music and live art for a cause

Triveni Season 3, the much-awaited annual music festival, will light up Hyderabad on January 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Ravindra Bharati. Organised by Surmandal, the city-based cultural organisation celebrating 57 years of dedication to Indian classical music and dance, the festival promises an evening where music, art, and compassion converge.

Founded in 1969 by Shri Mohan Hemmadi with the blessings of the legendary Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Surmandal has played a pivotal role in establishing Hyderabad as a hub for classical music. This edition of Triveni not only marks the festival’s third season but also coincides with Surmandal’s 57th anniversary, celebrating decades of nurturing India’s rich classical heritage.

Triveni Season 3 will feature the mesmerising Kaushiki Chakraborty, one of the foremost exponents of the Patiala gharana and among the most celebrated voices of Hindustani classical music today. Her illustrious career has taken her to prestigious global stages such as Carnegie Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall. Beyond classical recitals, she has collaborated with composer A. R. Rahman, featured on MTV Coke Studio India, and lent her voice to Bengali and Tamil cinema. Kaushiki will be accompanied by eminent accompanists Shri Yashwanth Vaishnav (tabla), Shri Murad Ali (sarangi), and Shri Tanmay Deochake (harmonium).

Adding a unique visual dimension, renowned Hyderabad-based painter ShriSachin Jaltare will create a live artwork during the performance, drawing inspiration from the music on stage. The completed artwork will support Sparsh Hospice, a centre providing free, compassionate end-of-life care to terminally ill cancer patients, supported by the Rotary Club of Banjara Hills. Supporting Sparsh Hospice reflects the enduring values of Shri Mohan Hemmadi Ji, whose vision continues to inspire Surmandal’s initiatives. Triveni, conceptualised by Hemmadi, is a celebration of India’s classical legacy and a tribute to legendarystalwarts such as Ravi Shankar, Bhimsen Joshi, and M S Subbulakshmi, while also honouring the lifelong commitment of Anuradha Hemmadi and Shri Hemmadi to the preservation and promotion of Indian culture.

