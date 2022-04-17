Confidence without clarity is a disaster

Belief systems are not just about God and heaven. People are trying to handle many aspects of their life with various types of belief systems – they just believe. Depending upon their social, educational, family and other community backgrounds, accordingly they believe certain things. Once you believe, you become confident. Confidence without clarity is a real disaster in life.

You will see this kind of confidence in lots of people because they believe God is with them always. Once you get such confidence, you will lose all sense of every step that you take, even to turn back and see "Was it ok or not?" You will carry on blatantly without any sense about life because you have confidence and God is with you. Very dangerous, isn't it? People who believe that they are doing God's work have always been the most dangerous people on the planet simply because it gives you confidence without clarity.

Suppose you want to cross a busy highway. You do not look right or left, you just utter some god's name and run across. You may make it. Do you know, quantum mechanics says there is a one-in-a-zillion chance you may even walk through a wall. Quantum mechanics proves this and it is so. So you can always make it by chance or maybe a few compassionate drivers will stop. But if you try this every day, we will have to scrape you off the highway.

What a human being needs is clarity not confidence. If you want to walk through a crowd of people, if your vision is clear and you can see where everyone is, you can just walk through the whole crowd without touching anyone. If your vision is not clear but you have confidence, you will walk over everyone. Because they have no clarity, people think confidence is a good substitute. It is not. Why don't you try making all the major decisions in your life like this: get yourself a 1-rupee coin; flip it, heads this way, tails that way. It works 50% of the time. If you are right only 50% of the time, there are only two professions you can keep – a weather man or an astrologer. These two things you can do. You cannot keep any other job on this planet.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. Sadhguru has been conferred the "Padma Vibhushan", India's highest annual civilian award, by the Government of India in 2017, for exceptional and distinguished service.