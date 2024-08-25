D Cali discusses Punjabi music’s glamour and ambitions

Urban Punjabi music sensation D Cali has recently shared his perspective on the trend of showcasing glamour and luxury in Punjabi music. Known for his latest single “Personal Jet” from the album Urban Domination, D Cali elaborated on the cultural significance of such displays in his music.

In an interview, D Cali discussed why Punjabi artists often feature opulence and fancy cars in their music videos. He explained, “There is a saying that Punjabis have big hearts and enjoy living well and lavishly. I believe there’s an affinity for showcasing glamour and fancy cars because many people admire and aspire to live life amongst the best things it has to offer. Many times, this aspiration goes beyond their current means, but that’s the essence of dreams—there’s no limit.”

D Cali emphasized that the portrayal of luxury is more about aspiration than a literal reflection of one’s lifestyle. “Luxury and ‘the good life’ are often associated with success and achievement. It’s more aspirational, and Punjabi artists may express this through their music videos. However, this is just one facet of Punjabi music. The genre is diverse, encompassing a rich array of subgenres and styles,” he added.

Addressing the competitive nature of the Punjabi music industry, D Cali acknowledged a common stereotype. “Punjabi music sometimes gets typecast with aggression and ‘gangsta’ vibes in videos,” he said. “My focus is on the rapidly growing ‘Urban Punjabi’ genre, which emphasizes a more relaxed, chill vibe. I want listeners to enjoy my music light-heartedly, finding it relatable and catchy, perfect for repeat plays.”

D Cali’s music portfolio includes hits such as “Desifornia,” “What To Do,” “Radio Girl,” “Chorni,” and the recent romantic freestyle “Teriyan Gallan.” His current track, “Personal Jet,” combines urban hip-hop with reggae influences, reflecting his Indian roots and Californian experiences. The music video, shot in Los Angeles, features a private jet and a luxurious beach bungalow, highlighting the jet-setting lifestyle that D Cali aspires to portray.

When discussing his creative process, D Cali shared that it is flexible and varies with each project. “Sometimes, I start with the music beat and then develop the lyrics to match it. Other times, I write the lyrics first and then find a beat that complements them. I also collaborate with my music producer and lyricist to align the music with my style,” he explained.

D Cali’s approach to music underscores his desire to offer a fresh take on Punjabi urban music, blending cultural influences with modern sounds to create engaging and aspirational tracks. His work continues to resonate with audiences, reflecting a blend of tradition and contemporary flair.