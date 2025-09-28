‘Daur Apna Hai’ campaign puts spotlight on India’s youthful spirit

Spykar Lifestyle, one of India’s most loved and homegrown denim brands, has rolled out its latest campaign, “Daur Apna Hai.” The campaign celebrates the belief that this is India’s time to shine — a reflection of a nation that is youthful, confident, and brimming with creativity. With a blend of music, fashion, and storytelling, the initiative seeks to capture the restless energy and individuality of India’s younger generation.

At its heart, “Daur Apna Hai” is about self-expression and pride. Spykar, known for its perfect denim fits tailored to Indian bodies, has long stood for authenticity. The new campaign builds on that legacy, presenting fashion not just as a style statement but as a symbol of ambition and originality.

The campaign kicks off with a dynamic rap anthem, created in collaboration with Wicked Sunny, Dharmik, and the Vixens Crew. High on energy and rhythm, the track mirrors the grit, talent, and ambition of today’s youth, resonating with Spykar’s belief that Indian voices are ready to command the global stage. With its addictive beats and empowering lyrics, the anthem has already begun striking a chord with young audiences.

Sharing his vision, Sanjay Vakharia, Co-founder and CEO of Spykar Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., said, “Spykar has always been a brand that reflects the young and restless Indian spirit — self-made, unapologetic, and ambitious. Daur Apna Hai is a natural extension of this philosophy. The rap anthem is only the beginning of a larger journey. As India’s youth breaks barriers and redefines success, Spykar is committed to walking with them, empowering their individuality with fashion that is stylish, relevant, and proudly Indian.”

Spykar’s journey from being an early pioneer in Indian denim to a comprehensive lifestyle brand has been remarkable. Today, it boasts a diverse product line across apparel and accessories, consistently blending international design sensibilities with Indian cultural relevance. Its strong retail presence, combined with a thriving online reach, has cemented Spykar’s position as one of the most recognizable names in Indian fashion.

With “Daur Apna Hai,” Spykar is reinforcing more than just its fashion credentials. It is positioning itself as a cultural voice — one that acknowledges the aspirations of a generation and provides them with a platform to express themselves. The campaign goes beyond clothing to initiate conversations around self-confidence, originality, and Indian creativity. More initiatives, collaborations, and stories are expected to follow, each amplifying the campaign’s message. For a brand that has always celebrated Indian talent and individuality, this marks an exciting new chapter in its journey.

In essence, “Daur Apna Hai” is more than a fashion campaign. It is a call to celebrate Indian youth, their fearless self-expression, and the growing influence of a generation ready to own its moment on the global stage — with Spykar as their style partner.