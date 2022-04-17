Doing what you love in a world not set up to help you

World-renowned researcher and New York Times bestselling author Marcus Buckingham helps us discover where we're at our best - both at work and in life.

You've long been told to "Do what you love". Sounds simple, but the real challenge is how to do this in a world not set up to help you. Most of us actually don't know the real truth of what we love - what engages us and makes us thrive - and our workplaces, jobs, schools, even our parents, are focused instead on making us conform. Sadly, no person or system is dedicated to discovering the crucial intersection between what you love to do and how you contribute it to others.

In the eye-opening and uplifting "Love and Work: How to Find What You Love, Love What You Do, and Do It for the Rest of Your Life", Buckingham shows you how to break free from this conformity - how to decode your own loves, turn them into their most powerful expression, and do the same for those you lead and those you love.

How can you use love to reveal your unique gifts? How can you pinpoint what makes you stand out from anyone else? How can you choose roles in which you'll excel?

"Love and Work" unlocks answers to these questions and others, so you can:

Choose the right role on the team

Describe yourself compellingly in job interviews

Mould your existing role so that it calls upon the very best of you

Position yourself as a leader in such a way that your followers quickly come to trust in you

Make lasting change for your team, your company, your family, or your students

Love, the most powerful of human emotions, the source of all creativity, collaboration, insight, and excellence, has been systematically drained from our lives - our work, teams, and classrooms.

It's time we brought love back in.

"Love and Work" shows you how.

For over twenty-five years, Marcus Buckingham has been the world's leading researcher on strengths and human performance, as well as an entrepreneur, founding the strengths-based leadership development firm The Marcus Buckingham Company.

He began his career at Gallup and was the co-creator, with Donald O. Clifton, of StrengthsFinder. He is the New York Times bestselling author or co-author of 10 books, including "First, Break All the Rules", "Now, Discover Your Strengths", "StandOut 2.0", and "Nine Lies About Work". He is currently Head of People + Performance Research at the ADP Research Institute.