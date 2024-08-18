Dr Dipak Giri on the verge of his twentieth book

Dr Dipak Giri is a prolific Indian writer, an eminent editor, and an erudite critic from Cooch Behar, a district town in West Bengal, India. Since 2020, he has served as the Editor-in-Chief of the internationally renowned literary journal “Creative Flight.” As a literary critic, he has made significant contributions, particularly in the field of Indian literature. In 2018, he was awarded “Emerging Editor of the Year” at the Vishwabharati Literary Festival at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad. In 2020, the Journal of Commonwealth Literature, published by Sage in the U.K., recognized his works as worthy of inclusion in the Indian section of “The Bibliography of Commonwealth Literature.” Recently, his books on LGBT themes, along with other popular LGBT Indian books, have been featured on the official website of LGBTQ India Resource, a comprehensive online resource for Indian LGBTQ communities and allies. The Hans India recently conversed with the author about his upcoming twentieth book. Here are a few excerpts:

Congratulations on your twentieth book! How would you describe your feelings about reaching this milestone?

It’s an incredible feeling that I find difficult to put into words. Reflecting on the past, it feels as if I published my first book just yesterday, even though nearly seven years have passed. Now, standing with my twentieth book, my joy knows no bounds.

That’s truly a great achievement. How would you describe your overall journey?

The journey has been nothing short of amazing! Working collaboratively with people has been a remarkable experience. Over time, my circle of collaboration has expanded from a handful of academics and scholars to a global network. No award I’ve received can compare to this experience.

What is the sweetest memory from your journey that you would like to share?

The publication of my first book, Indian English Drama: Themes and Techniques, is the sweetest memory. It marked my debut as a published author and paved the way for my subsequent works.

Is there anything special about your upcoming book that you would like to share?

Yes, Indian Short Story: A Critical Evaluation is a significant addition to my literary criticism. Despite having already authored nineteen books, this one holds a special place in my literary journey. It marks the completion of my study on mainstream Indian literature, encompassing drama, novels, poetry, and short stories.

Do you have plans for any future books?

Yes, once this book is completed, I will begin working on my next project, Human-Nature Interface: An Ecocritical Study.