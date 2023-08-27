Epicurean excellence meets modern mastery

The world’s first and only Michelin-starred Indian vegetarian restaurant, Avatara, in association with Conosh, and Varq, an award-winning destination for modern Indian gourmet experiences in the heart of the Capital, presented a four-hand collaboration at the Taj Mahal in Delhi. This event showcased the culmination of vegetarian marvels and modern mastery.

Guests were treated to a culinary sojourn, where the exceptional talent of Chef Rahul Rana, Head Chef of Avatara Dubai and Chef Rajesh Singh, Executive Sous Chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi came together to create an unparalleled gastronomic spectacle. The avant-garde 12-course vegetarian dining experience included, Kadalika (Raw banana chaat, avocado chutney, banana khakra), Alukam (Aloo espuma, jeera ice, komrophool bhaja, chilli mango chutney), Raktaphalam (Baked baby tomatoes ring, sun dried tomato vada), Panasa (Jackfruit momo, sea buckthorn thukpa, black rice papad), Kshira (Malpua waffle, daulat ki chaat, forest berries, gold leaf) among an array of other delectable offerings. Commenting on his visit, Chef Rahul Rana, Head Chef of Avatara Dubai said, “I am overjoyed to announce our very first pop-up event in India, my beloved home country, at Taj Mahal, New Delhi in partnership with Conosh. This is a homecoming for both Avatara and myself, and I couldn’t have chosen a better destination to start our pop-up journey. India’s vibrant and diverse food culture has always been the cornerstone of my culinary inspiration, and I am thrilled to share Avatara’s innovative and delightful dishes with the guests of Delhi. This pop-up event will be a celebration of flavours, tradition, and creativity, showcasing the very best of Avatara’s vegetarian gastronomy.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Chef Rajesh Singh, Executive Sous Chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, “In our culinary journey at Varq, we have had the privilege of pioneering innovative and artistic culinary offerings for the past 15 years. Inspired by the incredible flavours of India, treasured art by Mrs. Anjolie Ela Menon, and the empowering spirit of creativity at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, it is indeed an honour to curate a special menu for this exceptional collaboration. Avatara and Varq, as epicurean storytellers, have joined forces to weave a narrative that celebrates the ever-evolving tapestry of Indian cuisine. With Chef Rahul Rana’s exceptional vegetarian artistry and my commitment to modern Indian flavours, this collaboration serves as a canvas where innovation seamlessly meets heritage, leaving an indelible impression on every discerning palate.”