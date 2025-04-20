Experts warn: Poor diets fueling liver disease surge

Medical experts across India are sounding the alarm on the growing link between poor dietary habits and liver disease, stressing that timely lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of liver-related complications by nearly 50%. With liver disease no longer limited to alcohol abuse, doctors are now witnessing a sharp rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), especially among those leading sedentary lives with poor food choices.

The call for dietary change comes amid growing evidence from international studies. A recent study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, analysing data from over 121,000 participants in the UK Biobank, found that individuals consuming highly inflammatory diets—measured using the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII)—faced a 16% higher risk of developing chronic liver disease (CLD). On the flip side, adherence to anti-inflammatory diets, such as the Mediterranean diet or those rated high on the Healthy Eating Index 2020, significantly lowered the risk. Dr Sanjiv Saigal, President of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI), said, “About 50% of liver disease cases are preventable with improved nutrition. The damage caused by years of poor dietary habits, alcohol intake, and a sedentary lifestyle can be reversed with simple but consistent lifestyle changes.”

He emphasised that the liver, being a regenerative organ, responds well to a diet rich in fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. “We often see dramatic improvement in patients who switch to clean eating. Liver enzyme levels normalise, energy levels return, and long-term health outcomes improve. The journey begins with something as basic as reading food labels and avoiding processed food,” he added.

Further concern was raised by a recent study in the journal Nutrients, which revealed a worrying association between high fructose intake and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in obese children. Fructose, commonly found in sugary drinks and snacks, is linked to excessive fat buildup in the liver and increased insulin resistance, further complicating pediatric health outcomes.

Experts urge the public to focus on home-cooked meals, adequate hydration, and conscious eating habits. Avoiding sugar-laden beverages, fast foods, and processed snacks can go a long way in safeguarding liver health.

In summary, medical professionals agree on one thing: food is medicine. By choosing healthier dietary paths today, individuals can ensure better liver health and significantly reduce the future burden of chronic liver disease.