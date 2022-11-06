Exquisitely Hewed Haiku

An exquisitely hewed compendium of haiku titled 'Floating Haiku' by Shalini Yadav is a multifarious blend of 155 poems on expanded themes with scenic pictographic shots randomly captured by the poet herself. The title of the book is quite symbolic and a manifestation of nature's beauty in combination with human wittiness that the poetess metaphorically expresses with poetic delineation: Floating sweet haiku / Of multi-colour crawlers / In ocean of mind.



Being surrealist and creative, Shalini unveils the truth taking us in the cerulean through these miniatures and ascertains one can reach clouds' land, oceans' crawlers' or stars' galaxies on the wings of fancy. Moreover, these little shots of gaiety take the readers on a fanciful feathery couch for the joyful ride away from fatigue and humdrum of the world, capturing picturesque jiffies relishing them most.

Her poems have the bent to create a scenic effect on the poetic canvas with strong imagery and metaphors, especially of marine creatures that are astoundingly picturesque and remind us of the great Japanese poet Matsuo Basho. Few examples of her poems express how she picks up visual colours of words for filling in her arty little lyrical pieces within the syllabic curb: Brown cookies lying / Flattened on the baking plate / Of sea beach's oven.

Shalini's poem resembles Kobayashi Issa with a realistic slant that tries to draw attention towards humanity and life philosophy through her poems. Her poems are the couriers of these philosophical messages; life and brotherhood, flora and fauna, and rural and urban endowments. Life is unstoppable and can be grown from anywhere, it can be grasped through these little miniatures- Slate-pencil urchins / With algae and sponge growing / Lives embracing bod.

The void, gloominess and heart-rending melancholic state of a forlorn lady is well described through these lines- Lying lady calm / Beneath an old blue gum tree / Misted eyes in pain.

The following poems utterly succeed in creating a pang in readers' hearts with graciousness and placidity: Screeching of car brakes / Reminds joy ride promises / Your words' levity!

In few poems, references of places like Osaka, Costa Rica, Carribean forests and Mount Fuji appear to be chosen with deep interest. This is because the poetess intends to arouse the readers' desire to travel. Moreover seasonal happenings and changes are microscopically perceived and are rendered with efficacy.

Sprawling wild grape's mass

Followed by steep canyon

Fall's pleasing aura!

Being a woman, a life-giver, Shalini has dealt with the subject of motherhood with delicacy and excellent care, bringing her every haiku up as- A pampered kiddie / Slept in mother's cozy lap / Lullaby of warmth.

In modern era where there is tough competition, the human mind is full of shrewdness, hugger-mugger and treachery to win the life race; the poetess raises some questions through her haiku-

Shed exuvia

Like quilling of a hedgehog

Am I predator?

Man shows real color

Chameleon in green bush

Is the plot thickened?

Poetic libretti has been inscribed with a techno-advanced imprint adding texture and quality to the poetic skills of the poetess exhibiting her technological knowledge with impeccable handling- Eerie sounds come from / The graveyard after midnight / Ghosts' WhatsApp chit-chat.

Every haiku is a mini capsule to eliminate the miseries, pain and suffering one gets from the hustle-bustle and rush of modern life. Intelligentsias or entrepreneurs, old or young, masculine or feminine, these delightful and stress-reliever minis will benefit those who like reading poetry doses. So do a float with ignited haiku of Shalini Yadav to adore the aesthetical nature and understand the philosophy of life.