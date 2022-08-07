Finer sensibilities with niche acumen

We are living in an era where the longer formats are being supplanted with their shorter counterparts. Five days long test matches have now been reduced to 4 hours T twenty games. Is this the evolution or devolution of the game of cricket? The question remains debatable but in the realm of literature when some greenhorn critics bring forth the analogy of T. Twenty format of cricket and short stories (the latter touted as the truncated version of bulky novels) It exasperates the passionate devotees of fiction ad nauseam. Indubitably, in the present milieu, short stories have evolved as an independent literary genre and "Dangling Gandhi and other stories" by the author Jayanthi Sankar give credence to the fact that this genre of literature is really in quite safe and skilful hands.



The short story titled as 'Dangling Gandhi' which is placed on a high pedestal in this anthology of these twelve riveting stories in toto stimulates the readers to revisit Mahatma Gandhi and deeply contemplate on this philosophical idea. It would not be erroneous to remark that India has not done full justice with Gandhi. Such is the profundity of this story that its subtlety pricks the conscience of readers and coaxes them to view Gandhi with a fresh and unbiased perspective. Another story, 'Punkha wallah', throws a substantial amount of light on the trials and tribulations the differently abled people have to encounter during the course of their day-to-day lives. Here one is instantly reminded of a tale 'Miss Beam school' by E V Lucas. The parallels can be conveniently drawn as in both the tales the readers are educated about the plight of the people belonging to the differently abled strata of society. This story is an eye-opener for anyone who finds this world full of opportunities, glittering progress and great bliss.

Many of these stories are set in the backdrop of colonial times. It was a tumultuous time when India was in the octopus grip of the barbaric British regime. Told from several varied points of view, they engage the readers and enlighten them about several facets of life. Each story is dyed in unique hues, carrying an exquisite tenor and texture of its own. The variety in multicoloured themes makes the collection stand apart, which successfully touches the deepest chords of the human heart. Therefore, the expatriate author can be pertinently compared with the likes of Mulk Raj Anand, Manjeri S Isvaran, R K Narayan, Khushwant Singh, and others who have rendered remarkable services to enrich this fast emerging genre of literature with their literary acumen and finer sensibilities. The readers from the Indian subcontinent can readily relate to the buffet of these sumptuous tales as all of them lay bare the day-to-day lives of people hailing from countries of Asian continent, such as India and Singapore.

If we dwell upon the title of this endearing collection Dangling Gandhi, the term in fact has been taken from one of its tales in which the chief character happens to be having a Gandhi figurine dangling at the front view mirror of his vehicle, hence the name 'Dangling Gandhi'. embellishes the book as its somewhat enigmatic and emblematic title.

Each story in this gripping and heart-warming anthology is set in a niche of its own, depicting commonplace incidents which take place during the usual course of our daily lives. However, having stated that each is significantly important in the form of a takeaway, which keeps impelling the readers to crave for more even once they are done with their delectable dish. All these tales have a long-lasting impression and they certainly leave indelible imprints on the minds of the readers, which makes Jayanthi Shankar one of the most sought-after raconteurs.