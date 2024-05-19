Harmony in cosmos: Bridging art, architecture and ancient wisdom

The discussion delved into how art intersects with architecture in the pursuit of harmony in the cosmos. It turned out to be very exciting and informative, involving, both the experienced as well as the young professionals in the field. “Architects have the power to create spaces that resonate with the fundamental rhythms of the universe, integrating art adds another layer of richness to the exploration of harmony in the cosmos from an architectural perspective. Art has always been intertwined with architecture, serving as a means of expression, storytelling, and cultural reflection”, said Adhvika Agarwal, Artist, Curator and Founder of Rang Mirage Art Gallery.

“Harmonious spaces that resonate with repose, timelessness and beauty emerge when there is an alignment between values, material, culture, place, ecology and functional needs. Weaving the whole together through an intuitive process of selecting form, volume, texture, colour and light to create spatial experiences that amplify energy and have an emotive quality is at the heart of sensitive practice. Art is an integral element that has the potential to unite, transmute and revitalise space”, said Architect Swanzal Kak Kapoor.

Talking about how art has the ability to enhance the aura of a space, Artist Gopal Namjoshi explained, “Every space is a part of Cosmic energy. if you understand that what kind of energy is there and using authentic and sustainable materials can enhance more powerfully feelings and spiritual practice of the particular place”.

“I don't see Art & Architecture a seperate subject. According to me Architecture is another form of Art that we live in. Art and architecture collaborate to capture the cosmic harmony, mirroring the intricate patterns and rhythms of the universe where all Structures and artworks exemplify the interconnectedness of all things, imbuing our world with equilibrium and elegance”, said Architect Pragya Bharati, Co-founder, Upscale Architects & Founder ArTécture.

Appreciating the gallery’s endeavour of bringing forth the mystic rapport between art, architecture and nature, the co-moderator Suneet Paul, Author & Architect, congratulated the panelists for the invigorating panel discussion bringing in a holistic and spiritual flavour to the theme. “The creative aura of the spaces and the artwork in the gallery added a newer meaning to the theme - Harmony in the Cosmos”, he added.

The Panel discussion was followed by a networking session along with a sumptuous array of bites and brews by Soul Glimmers. “Keeping the theme in mind, we had specially curated a menu which had all the colours of the season, natural, healthy and delicious”, Minakshi & Rituparna, the duo who have left their highly paying jobs to pursue their passion of creating culinary delights incorporating the goodness of Indian herbs, flora, vegetation and age-old authentic cooking techniques.