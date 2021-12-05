House made out of 65 herbal plants, mud comes up in Kerala

A sculptor by profession, Sila Santhosh is now the proud creator of a unique house, covering around 200 sq feet, made entirely of mud which has been mixed with 65 herbal plants. The house is located in a five acre plot of agricultural land of his close friend Jacob Thankachan at Adoor, about 100 kms from the state capital.

Speaking about it, Santhosh, 39, said he belongs to a family who has been involved in sculpting, especially in the making of temples.

"I always had a love for the various herbs, especially medicinal herbs and for the past around six years, I was conducting my own research, mixing a decoction made from various herbs and mixing it with mud besides testing its tensility," he said.

Santhosh also said that he spoke to about 40 different experts in ayurveda and herbal plants.

"I just showed the entire file of my research to Thankachen and he instantly agreed that the house can be built in his land. It took me exactly a year to finish it and the house warming would take place on Friday," he added.

"The house now smells of the herbs and one doesn't need a fan at all as it's very cool. I am really excited and now this has become the impetus to conduct more experiments and I will do it," said Santhosh.