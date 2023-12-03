How can artistic expression be a form of Spiritual Exploration?

What constitutes artistic expressions? Any expression that manifests as a creative piece of art—such as poetry, dance, music, painting, sculpting, culinary art, etc.—is considered artistic expression. Within these creative endeavours, an artist communicates to the world either their thoughts and feelings or realisations. Expressions can be categorised into two types: one emanates from the ‘mind,’ and the other arises from a profound state of ‘Consciousness.’ So, does artistic expression lead to spiritual exploration? Yes, let’s delve into it! The expression that emerges from the ‘mind’ does not involve spiritual exploration and fails to guide one towards spirituality. The state of mind occurs when an artist is inundated with thoughts, and when these thoughts materialise into art, the result may be aesthetically pleasing but lacks the ability to delve deep into one’s spirit. Such art may offer momentary pleasure to the viewer or listener, but it does not possess a divine quality.



An artist in a state of Consciousness, or thoughtlessness, attains a state of Divine Soulfulness. In this state, often referred to as the sixth sense or more broadly as Super-consciousness, there is a level of creativity that transcends worldly perceptions. Super-consciousness represents a divine state where an artist achieves the pinnacle of creativity, experiencing Spiritual Bliss or Ecstasy. Art created in such a Soulful state goes beyond providing sensory pleasure; it becomes a source of profound joy and bliss for both the artist and the audience.

Therefore, to create something exceptional, artistic, and to tap into the spiritual frequency, one must be in a state of Consciousness.

What is the state of Consciousness? To comprehend Consciousness, let’s first understand the state of mind. Our minds generate and bombard us with thoughts, with an average of 50 thoughts per minute, totaling up to 50,000 thoughts in a day—a phenomenon known as the Mental Thought Rate or MTR. When caught in the mind’s constant barrage of thoughts, we experience restlessness, leading to fear, worry, stress, and anxiety. Creativity is limited in the state of mind, as we are entangled in the material world’s thoughts, resulting in a lack of spiritual elegance and exquisite spiritual expression.

Consciousness, on the other hand, is a state of thoughtlessness—a condition where thoughts persist but arrive gently, one by one, without unnecessary aggression. By intentionally entering a silent state and observing the mind as a witness, we gradually reduce the Mental Thought Rate from 50 thoughts per minute to 40, 30, 20, 10, and eventually to one thought at a time. When thoughts unfold like gentle snowflakes, reaching the state of Consciousness, our intellect shines, granting us the power to discriminate between thoughts and make conscious decisions. In this state, creativity flourishes, and we express ourselves Soulfully.

An artist can only realise the truth of spirituality and its various aspects in the state of Consciousness. In this state, the artist can create Soulful masterpieces, as their artistic elegance reaches its zenith. The artist no longer seeks inspiration from the external materialistic world but discovers it within themselves by being connected to their Soul. By delving deep within, the artist explores various spiritual dimensions.

Spirituality not only gives rise to art and artistic expressions but also opens pathways to deeper spiritual explorations, understanding, and realisations. The artist discerns the difference between the Mind + Ego, ME, and the Soul. They understand that what they create is not their own doing but a manifestation of the Divine. In this realisation, the artist recognises their role as a Divine instrument, a conduit for the Supreme Immortal Power (SIP). The artist is merely the brush creating a painting, the art is Divine. The artist is just a flute, and the music is Divine. Essentially, the artist is nothing but the SOUL—the Spark Of Unique Life—a manifestation of SIP, the Supreme Immortal Power that permeates everything. The artist realises that they are not the creator; it is the Divine creating through them. Therefore, a Soulful artistic creation, born in the state of Consciousness, exudes Divinity as an expression of Divine Love flowing through the Soul to all. Such art possesses purity and Soulful magic, connecting people at a profound level. Although we may seem separate, we are not; we are one, like waves in the ocean of the Divine. This artistic expression leads to deep spiritual exploration, potentially culminating in life’s ultimate goal—enlightenment with the Truth, living in the state of SatChitAnanda—a blissful state within the consciousness of the Truth, and ultimately, being united with the Divine.

(The writer is a Spiritual Leader and Founder of AIR Institute of Realisation)