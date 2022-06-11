Humanity and Spirituality

After having been born in the human form here on earth as long as we do not understand the concept of consciousness our lives will be strange. Spiritual practitioners and yogis understood this and thus lived their lives accordingly. Even the field of scientific research has begun to probe into this intangible but very evident existence of human consciousness and the role that it plays in each of our lives. Without realising the connection and influence that consciousness has on us, we will only continue to feel a sense of emptiness or void. There is a need to understand how we can fill this gap.

Power of free will



Trying to gain an insight into the concept of consciousness has led to philosophy and the practice of spirituality amongst people. Through these practices we have began to understand the importance of respecting one another, spreading love and the concept of unity. It is through free will that we can truly live out this life in the way that we want to. Free will give us the freedom to make decisions, choices and follow are individual dreams goals and desires to live a truly unique life.

Spirituality in religion



When you examine any religion that is practiced around the world it cannot exist without the presence of spirituality and humanity. Spirituality is the practice pertaining to the spirit and involves all activities that help in the growth, development, and evolution of the spirit. This is not a theoretical subject but it needs to be put into practical application if you want to see the benefits of it.

To illustrate this point, take for example a child who is afraid of the dark. This child refuses to set foot outside when it becomes dark as it is a terrifying prospect for him and he does not have the courage to do so. Now, spirituality in this case will be all the practices that will help him to face his fear. There are no shortcuts and the only way around it is to go through it. The solution to overcome his fear of the dark will be to face the dark and embrace it in order to conquer this fear and to move ahead in life without which he will endure this phobia for the rest of his human journey. Now when he does step into the dark he will be faced with two options. Either there will actually be the presence of somebody or an entity that will scare him or there is nothing in the dark and then he needs to figure out how to make peace with it. No matter what the situation is the important part is that spirituality teaches you that in order for you to succeed in life you must face the obstacles or challenges bravely and this is the solution to achieving your goals.

Humanity in religion



Humanity is the quality of compassion and love for your fellow human beings. Imagine that you have finished your lunch and when you leave home there is a homeless man, woman or child that you encounter on the way out. And this does not make any difference to you because you are already well fed and comfortable. In this case how can one correct this feeling of indifference to another being's suffering? Often we forget that we are not alone on this planet we are surrounded by so many different types of flora and fauna who live here along with us. This is also their home as much as it is ours and humanity will teach you how to care, love, and respect other beings and species as well. When you gladly begin to share your food and your space to ensure that other beings are also happy and comfortable then this becomes 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam'. This can be translated as the world becoming a home to everybody who resides in it. Co existing in peace and harmony is one of the main qualities of being humane and practicing humanity.

Establishing a new world order



When each one of us makes a sincere effort to embody this quality of humanity we can collectively rise above emotions like jealousy, greed, anger, and selfishness. We will consider not just this planet but also the entire universe and all the beings and organisms living in it as one family. It is then the process of protecting the weaker species and eliminating violence and the suffering of other creatures. To establish this new world of peace and love we must as soon as possible instil these qualities of humanity and spirituality into the minds of the future generation. When children begin to learn from a very young age that every life is important on this planet then we can create a society that is filled with compassion, and respect. In this way, we can all work together in unity towards oneness and divine love.