In memory of parents, police officer builds temple

Akkapally: The new idols of Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Venkateswara Swamy idol consecration programme was organised at Chelmeda village in Nizampet mandal, Medak district.

Addressing the media, Yadadri temple chief priest Lakshmi Narasimha Charyulu informed that the three-day programme has begun on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. He informed that the first-day programme began traditionally amidst Vedic hymns. He stated that the temple renovation is taking place with the help of trust founder Nandyala Narasimha Reddy and his family members along with the support of the villagers. "As part of the renovation, traditional puja will be held for three days," he said.

Explaining the three-day programmes, he informed that Yagnopaveetham was held on day 1, Samprokshanam on day 2 and the Idol Consecration programme will be held on the final day. Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, village sarpanch Narasimha Reddy, A Ram Reddy, vice sarpanch Tummala Ramesh and villagers participated in the programme.

Interestingly, the trust founder and also a police officer had decided to renovate the old temple in the memory of his parents which was abandoned for almost 4 decades. Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, an ASP rank officer in Telangana police department was born and brought up in this small village to a farmer's couple Nandyala Chandra Reddy and Anasyumamma. It is said that Reddy has spent most of his childhood at Chelmeda village.

Recently, the villagers had discussed the temple issue with Nandyala Narasimha Reddy and had asked him to help in the rebuilding of an old temple. Reddy, a 1992-batch Sub-inspector of Police, promised to build the entire temple spending over Rs 30 lakh with his own expenses. The gesture of Reddy was appreciated by the villagers. Apart from building the temple, Reddy had also donated a vehicle for garbage collection to Chelmeda Grama Panchayat besides making contributions to buy recreation material at Palle Prakruthi Vanam. Founding a trust in his parents Chandra Reddy and Anasuyyamma names, the ASP has been carrying out various social activities in the village.

Speaking to the media, Narsimha Reddy said "Without the village, my parents and people here, I would be nothing today. It is indeed my duty to give something back to my village, he said. Reddy along with his wife Phani Kumari had participated in the temple rituals. Village sarpanch Ch Narasimha Reddy said that it would have been very difficult to raise funds for the construction of the temple without ASP's support.

Abba Reddy, a senior citizen in the village, said that Narasimha Reddy will always be there to support the village and its people. "We are indeed very proud of him and his achievements," he said.