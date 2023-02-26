India must brace for heat fury

India is set for a scorching pace of temperature hike in the very near future. In fact, the seasons are going awry as of late. We areset to notice the common trend of untimely and excessive rains andfloods. The year 2022 wasconsidered as the hottest year in world history. In the North of India there have been temperatures registered over andabove 46 degrees (C). In 11 States including Telangana and AP, therehave been extreme hot winds that have swept across. Similar hottemperatures are likely during this year as per the reports of IMD.

The seasonal rains occur inaccordance with climatic effects unleashed by southern oscillationsystems called El Nino and La Nino. El Nino will cause extreme heatconditions and less rainfall whereas La Nino will cause less follow acyclic order changing every 4 or 5 years. During the last 3 years, there has been continuous La Nino effect yielding more than normalrainfall. As per the IMD, the year 2023 would be the year of ElNino for India resulting in more than average heat.

There is an expectedincrease of average global temperature of 1.2 degrees (C) in the year 2023due to which Asian countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facingacute economic setbacks which inturn would lead to an adverse impacton the Indian sub-continent. India needs to be cautious against worseborder security during ice melting hot summer. Due to changes inclimate there are corresponding effects on electricity consumption andscarcity. Hot winds that might repeat in 2023 bear an influence on therural economic system by showing a shortfall in the production ofcereals, fruits and other farm produce. The rise in temperatures hasa devastating impact on the health of those working in the ruralsector and industry. It would be better to plan in the direction of reducing therise in temperatures in the pre-summer times and extensively use solarpower and invest in green energy sources.

– BhInduSekhar, Hyderabad