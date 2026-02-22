Learning precious lessons from failures

We labour hard to succeed in life. We give our one hundred percent to achieve what we intensely hanker after, and most importantly, we try our best and take every possible step to ensure that we do not willfully commit any mistake that may spoil our chances of being successful. It means success is a ubiquitous phenomenon that strongly binds all the people on this earth with a common cord of concern.

But what about much-cursed failure? Is it not quite difficult to find a person on this earth who truly loves failure and does not hate encountering it in life? Yes, it is indeed a difficult task to find such a bizarre person who does not get disturbed or depressed when he or she fails to achieve what was once dreamt of.

One thing is certain — we all adore success; we all strive desperately for it in life. As human beings, we prioritize, plan, practice diligently, and put in our sincere and best efforts to become successful. But one question arises here which we must ponder: Is failure really such a great anathema that it fails to attract even a single person across the world? Is failure absolutely a useless entity that only disappoints those who try hard yet do not succeed? These questions need deep introspection and careful exploration.

In fact, failures in life create the breeding ground for all the achievements and laurels that we long to possess. There is no gainsaying the fact that when we fail in our mission, only then does real reawakening begin; only then does true renaissance occur; only then do we see what may proverbially be called the light at the end of a dark tunnel.When we fail, the experience teaches us valuable lessons and provides us with clear takeaways. Failure is the teacher; failure is the mentor; failure is the valued guide; failure is the great game changer; and most importantly, failure is a powerful eye-opener. In the absence of failure, we fail to awaken to the requisites of success. We fail to recognize the important roadmap to success. We fail to assess our own weaknesses and strengths. We fail to manoeuvre effectively and chalk out sound strategies.

The repercussions of the absence of failure do not stop there. If we do not fail — and more importantly, if we fail to learn honestly from failure — we may end up moving onto the path of permanent failure, facing continuous roadblocks and, ultimately, decay in life.The world-famous basketball player Michael Jordan once said, “I have missed more than 9000 shots in my career.

I have lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I have been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” Without falling and failing, we miss the universal truths, vital lessons, and golden secrets of rising and soaring higher in life. Failures push us to introspect, help us recognize our blunders, and force us to explore alternative ways to attain success.

The world-famous actress Marilyn Monroe once said, “Just because you fail once doesn’t mean you’re going to fail at everything. Keep trying, hold on, and always, always, always believe in yourself.” Giving up after initial failures and hiccups obstructs the path to success in life.

Self-doubt and lack of indomitable belief in one’s capability also prove to be the Achilles’ heel of success. The same truth is reflected in what Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa, once said: “Do not judge me by my successes; judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” Rising with the same enthusiasm and determination each time we fall in our pursuit of success paves the way to achievement.

The world-famous inventor Thomas Alva Edison said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” This is the essence of failure in life. This is the revelation of failure. This is the enlightenment that failure brings — and ultimately, this is the royal road to success.

(The Writer Is A Principal, Pm Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, District- Purnea (Bihar)