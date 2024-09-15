Luxurious Stays: Dubai’s top resorts and hotels

Dubai is renowned for its grandeur, and its top resorts and hotels exemplify this opulence. From palatial designs to pristine beaches, each venue offers a distinct blend of elegance and exceptional service, ensuring an unforgettable experience in this vibrant city. Whether you're seeking a serene desert escape or a glamorous seaside retreat, Dubai’s luxurious accommodations promise the ultimate indulgence.

Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort

A desert gem since 2004, Bab Al Shams offers family-friendly fun amid lush gardens and Arabian architecture. Recently renovated, it now features a fresh, modern design while retaining its original charm. The resort features stunning swimming pools overlooking the sands, new dining venues including Mediterranean Zala and rooftop Anwā, and a Land Rover Discoveries for desert adventures.

Where: Al Qudra Road, opposite Endurance City

Link: Bab Al Shams.

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Featured on the 2023 Gold List, Jumeirah Al Qasr is a palace that epitomizes Arabian luxury. Nestled in Jumeirah’s multi-resort enclave, this retreat offers hallways adorned with Arabian columns and mashrabiya latticework. Rooms with views of palm-studded landscapes and Dubai's skyline make for a royal experience.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 3

Link: Jumeirah Al Qasr.

One & Only Royal Mirage

A serene oasis, this Readers' Choice Award-winner features luxury at every turn, from magnificent pools to Bose-equipped rooms. Spacious bathrooms, stocked with Acqua Di Parma products, complement the luxurious ambiance.

Where: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina

Link: One&Only Royal Mirage.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah mixes vibrant energy with relaxation in a stunning beachfront setting. The rooftop spa pool offers hydrotherapy jets, while dining options range from Italian al-fresco at Cinque to sushi with skyline views at The Penthouse.

Where: No. 1 Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Link: FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

Park Hyatt Dubai

The Park Hyatt attracts a diverse global crowd, from Dutch and German tourists to locals. Rooms blend modern Arabian accents with ultra-soft mattresses and a pillow menu for a personalized sleep setup. Bathrooms are equipped with Bulgari toiletries, a standing shower, and a separate bathtub

Where: No. 1 Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Link: Park Hyatt Dubai.

Bulgari Resort Dubai

A masterpiece of Italian design, Bulgari Resort Dubai blends minimalism with high-end extravagance. This private island retreat offers stunning views of Dubai's skyline from the marina and yacht club. The 25-meter indoor pool, adorned with shimmering green and gold mosaic tiles, is the crown jewel.

Where: Jumeirah Bay Island

Link: Bulgari Resort Dubai.

The Ritz-Carlton

Inspired by a tranquil Moorish villa, The Ritz-Carlton features a luxurious private beach retreat. Arab influences are seen in the intricate geometric carvings in the rooms. Club lounge access provides daily meals and indulgent treats.

Where: Al Mamsha St, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Link: The Ritz-Carlton.