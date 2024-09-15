Live
- Three killed, 49 injured in train collision in Egypt
- Have had an eye on Jake Fraser-McGurk for a few years now, says Ricky Ponting
- Kerala: List of direct contact of youth who died of suspected Nipah virus infection released
- 11 lakh candidates appear in Assam govt's recruitment exam
- We will play to win both matches, says Shanto ahead of Bangladesh’s Tests against India
- SIIMA 2024: Here is the complete list of winners
- Bolster school education as most victims are children from marginalised sections
- Delhi CM to resign in two days
- WUAs back in the action
- Nani dominates SIIMA awards with ‘Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna’
Just In
Luxurious Stays: Dubai’s top resorts and hotels
Dubai is renowned for its grandeur, and its top resorts and hotels exemplify this opulence.
Dubai is renowned for its grandeur, and its top resorts and hotels exemplify this opulence. From palatial designs to pristine beaches, each venue offers a distinct blend of elegance and exceptional service, ensuring an unforgettable experience in this vibrant city. Whether you're seeking a serene desert escape or a glamorous seaside retreat, Dubai’s luxurious accommodations promise the ultimate indulgence.
Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort
A desert gem since 2004, Bab Al Shams offers family-friendly fun amid lush gardens and Arabian architecture. Recently renovated, it now features a fresh, modern design while retaining its original charm. The resort features stunning swimming pools overlooking the sands, new dining venues including Mediterranean Zala and rooftop Anwā, and a Land Rover Discoveries for desert adventures.
Where: Al Qudra Road, opposite Endurance City
Link: Bab Al Shams.
Jumeirah Al Qasr
Featured on the 2023 Gold List, Jumeirah Al Qasr is a palace that epitomizes Arabian luxury. Nestled in Jumeirah’s multi-resort enclave, this retreat offers hallways adorned with Arabian columns and mashrabiya latticework. Rooms with views of palm-studded landscapes and Dubai's skyline make for a royal experience.
Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 3
Link: Jumeirah Al Qasr.
One & Only Royal Mirage
A serene oasis, this Readers' Choice Award-winner features luxury at every turn, from magnificent pools to Bose-equipped rooms. Spacious bathrooms, stocked with Acqua Di Parma products, complement the luxurious ambiance.
Where: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina
Link: One&Only Royal Mirage.
FIVE Palm Jumeirah
FIVE Palm Jumeirah mixes vibrant energy with relaxation in a stunning beachfront setting. The rooftop spa pool offers hydrotherapy jets, while dining options range from Italian al-fresco at Cinque to sushi with skyline views at The Penthouse.
Where: No. 1 Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Link: FIVE Palm Jumeirah.
Park Hyatt Dubai
The Park Hyatt attracts a diverse global crowd, from Dutch and German tourists to locals. Rooms blend modern Arabian accents with ultra-soft mattresses and a pillow menu for a personalized sleep setup. Bathrooms are equipped with Bulgari toiletries, a standing shower, and a separate bathtub
Where: No. 1 Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Link: Park Hyatt Dubai.
Bulgari Resort Dubai
A masterpiece of Italian design, Bulgari Resort Dubai blends minimalism with high-end extravagance. This private island retreat offers stunning views of Dubai's skyline from the marina and yacht club. The 25-meter indoor pool, adorned with shimmering green and gold mosaic tiles, is the crown jewel.
Where: Jumeirah Bay Island
Link: Bulgari Resort Dubai.
The Ritz-Carlton
Inspired by a tranquil Moorish villa, The Ritz-Carlton features a luxurious private beach retreat. Arab influences are seen in the intricate geometric carvings in the rooms. Club lounge access provides daily meals and indulgent treats.
Where: Al Mamsha St, Jumeirah Beach Residence
Link: The Ritz-Carlton.