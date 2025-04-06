Maahir Khan On His Journey From Human Rights Law To Filmmaking

Maahir Khan’s journey to becoming a filmmaker isn’t conventional — but it’s certainly cinematic. Once a promising human rights lawyer, Khan veered off the expected path to pursue storytelling in a different medium. A graduate of the American Film Institute, his creative instincts have led him to write for acclaimed shows like Accused (FOX, Hulu), and most recently, to direct Buzz, his debut feature documentary in collaboration with producer Anil Kapoor.

“I’ve always believed in the power of empathy,” Khan says. “Eric’s story was the right vessel for that. We’ve been friends for over a decade, and I’ve seen him overcome so much. I knew that if I could do justice to his journey, it would inspire others too.”

The documentary centers on Eric, a renowned figure in Mumbai’s underground art scene, whose evolution as a tattoo artist is deeply intertwined with the city’s countercultural movement. Although Mumbai wasn’t initially envisioned as a central theme, it naturally took on a character of its own. “Eric’s roots are in Mumbai — the city shaped him, and he shaped his space in it. That dynamic, that push and pull, became crucial to the narrative,” Khan explains.

Khan recounts one particularly poignant moment during filming: “When Eric’s father came to set… I had only heard about him before, never met him. Seeing him look around, in awe that his son’s story was being told, especially knowing their complex relationship — that stayed with me.”

The collaboration with Anil Kapoor, too, came from an organic alignment of vision. “AK and I had been looking for something meaningful to do together. When I pitched Buzz, he was immediately taken by it. He believed it could speak to a new generation of artists — to break molds and pursue bold, original work.”

For Khan, the experience of making Buzz was also one of personal growth. “It reaffirmed that honesty in storytelling matters. I took Rick Rubin’s advice and made the film I would want to see — raw, unfiltered, and close to the bone. That vulnerability was scary, but the response has made it all worth it.”

What does he hope audiences take away? “I didn’t make this with a political agenda. I just hope that, in some small way, it offered relief, a sense of connection — the same catharsis I get from great art.”

As for what’s next, Khan hints at a return to narrative storytelling. “Lots is in the pipeline,” he says with a grin. “Hopefully I’ll be able to share more soon.”