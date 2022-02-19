Nature is actually the Best Medicine!

The Earth is a living system and human beings are fundamentally interconnected with Earth and with all life. Hence, neither the Earth's problems nor humanity's problems can be resolved without taking full account of this interconnection. Nature not only heals, it soothes, restores, rejuvenates and reconnects us to what our essential being is.

It is interesting to note a new branch called Eco-psychology. It studies how immersion in nature benefits one's health and has found that 2 hours of a nature dose per week is enough for people to stay healthy and experience a strong sense of well-being! That's how powerful Nature is! Read on to find out what you can do in your day to day life, practically, to be connected to Nature :

Go for a walk or a jog: Choose a nearby park or the beach and go at least three times a week for a walk, jog and eventually a run.

Have plants at home: Having indoor plants or maintaining a garden does a lot for your health. If you don't have a green thumb, hire a gardener; but just do it!

Eat what Nature gives: Consuming natural and organic foods from Mother Nature like fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds have been found not only to enhance health but also reverse diseases.

Sun-gaze: The sun's energy vitalizes; soak in it, every single day. Either from home or the building terrace or the nearby park. It's essential. (Do not ever gaze directly into the full sun with the eyes open, as this can damage the eyes)

Plan nature holidays: Camping, a resort in nature or an organic farm are amazing places to enjoy a holiday.

Hug a tree: It is an experience that you need to experience.

Understand nature: Everyone acts according to their own nature. Take time to understand your own nature and other's natures.

Live according to nature: Nature is abundant and only gives. Nature is systematic and cyclical. When we live in accordance with nature; we will be as calm, bright and abundant as nature.