Pazhaya sadam kanji, a cool option for hot days ahead!

On a warm summer morning, what could be a better option to beat the heat than to polish off a bowl of 'pazhaya sadam kanji' (porridge made of leftover rice fermented overnight) before starting off another hectic day?



As hotter days approach, this staple breakfast makes a comeback in several Tamil households as it offers multiple health benefits and provides a great relief from the scorching heat of summer.

While fluffy idlis dunked in piping hot sambar, dosa with coconut chutney, 'pongal-gojju', 'avul (flattened rice) upma' and vegetable upma continue to top the breakfast list during the season, the traditional pazhaya sadam kanji serves as one of the cool options to savour as the first meal of the day.

For many, the age-old traditional kanji is the most sought-after dish for more reasons than one. Firstly, it is effortless to dish out. Secondly, it is loaded with probiotic bacteria which gained a larger significance in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thirdly, it is not only rich in fibre but also acts as a natural coolant. A portion of Pazhaya sadam kanji, nutritionists say, will keep one fuller for a longer period, help maintain a healthy gut and reduce inflammation.

Back then, a large terracotta container was dedicated to shift the leftover rice in the night and fill it up with diluted buttermilk. Women follow this as the last chore of the day. The next morning, the rice was mashed using a ladle. The kanji gets ready to serve by mixing the required salt, green chillies and chunks of shallots.

The dish thus prepared becomes a delectable dish to devour as it is or with accompaniments such as 'narthangai' (sun-dried salted citron pickle), 'chutta pappadam' (burnt papad), lemon pickle, 'vadu-manga' (pickle made of baby mangoes) or a coarse chutney made of green chillies, shallots and salt. Similarly, 'ragi ambali' (porridge made of fermented finger millets) is another cool option to beat the heat. Another buttermilk-based porridge consumed in Telugu households. A bowl of ragi ambali topped with finely chopped raw onions not only makes one feel fuller for a longer time but also serves as a healthier choice.

Though varied versions of kanji are taking the internet by storm such as 'pachai payuru kanji', 'mixed-veg kanji', among a list of others, there is nothing as comforting as a bowl of simple brothy pazhaya sadam kanji speckled with thinly sliced green chillies and pieces of raw shallots. The ideal summer breakfast turns out to be heavenly if it is served with a spoon of syrupy 'vadu manga' or 'manga thokku' (mamidikai thokku in Telugu) or a dash of lemon pickle.