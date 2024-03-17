Positive affirmations and mantras in yoga practice for depression

The journey of self-improvement and self-development involves elevating oneself from the current state. Intentions serve as guides for the direction our energies take. The energy’s response depends on the positivity or negativity of the intention, determining its path. Therefore, choosing a positive intention necessitates a resolution, which in turn calls for actionable steps. The foundation of any goal or dream is a single step, forming a crucial basis for achieving aspirations.

True transformation commences when both the mind and body willingly embrace new patterns of living. Intentions drive actions, setting the stage for resolutions to take shape. As we begin each New Year with hope and a commitment to surpass yesterday’s achievements, it’s time to establish intentions and resolutions. Formulating powerful intentions stands as the initial stride towards change, providing the motivation necessary for implementation. Action is complemented by positive affirmations that align action with belief.

Holistic Well-being for Mind and Body

For those prioritising health, resolutions encompass physical well-being, necessitating practices like yoga, running, or other sports enhancing flexibility, strength, and stamina. Those aspiring to a serene state of mind should consider regular meditation or journaling.

The Empowerment of Practice

Yoga and spirituality are transformative tools capable of altering behaviour, thoughts, speech, and more. These qualities hold the potential for positive shifts in personal and professional relationships. However, many resolutions often remain unrealised on paper due to lack of motivation. Positive affirmations can serve as catalysts for change, infusing the resolve with the necessary drive.

A Strategic Approach to Transformation

Continuous self-improvement requires consistent effort. Whether pertaining to work, relationships, career objectives, or professional life, the pursuit of betterment is attainable through transformation. While transformation demands diligence, it also necessitates strategy. When dealing with fitness goals, career resolutions, and personal relationships, space these resolutions strategically throughout the year rather than clumping them together.

Embrace These Powerful Affirmations

Incorporate these five affirmations into your morning and evening routines:

• “I am capable of self-sufficiency”

This affirmation fosters independence and self-reliance. Cultivate inner strength to progress towards goals without relying on external support. Develop self-motivation and discipline to remain dedicated to your path.

• “I possess the ability to heal myself”

Regular yoga practice bestows the power of healing. Through physical postures, pranayama techniques, and meditation exercises, the potential to overcome physical and mental challenges becomes attainable.

• “I am empowered to conquer challenges”

Trust in your intelligence and decision-making capabilities. This daily affirmation empowers you to overcome any obstacles that cross your path.

• “I attract abundance and good fortune”

Invite success, achievement, and positivity into your life. This affirmation creates room for abundance in various forms—health, wealth, love, strength, friendships, and both personal and professional triumphs.

• “I am healthy in body and mind”

Strengthen both your physical and mental well-being. This affirmation bolsters existing practices, be it yoga, exercise, meditation, and more.

Om Mantra Chanting

When it comes to chanting of the Om Mantra there are many different denominations or numbers that are practiced. Starting from the count of 1,11, 108, 1008,10008,1000008 etc. as the number of times that you chant this Mantra increase so does the vibrational energy.

Through positive affirmations and diligent action following resolutions, transformation becomes attainable. Change requires embracing new approaches. Sometimes, a gentle nudge in the right direction is all it takes. Positive affirmations, well-considered intentions, and resolutions supported by action can revolutionise your thinking, behavior, and perception of life.